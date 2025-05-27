Trap Door Theatre Extends Acclaimed Production of Brecht’s GALILEO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, Trap Door Theatre has announced an extension of its critically acclaimed production of Galileo, Bertolt Brecht’s powerful portrait of the legendary astronomer and his struggle with faith, truth, and authority.

Originally slated to close June 14, the production will now run through Saturday, June 28, 2025 at the company’s Bucktown venue, located at 1655 W. Cortland St.

Directed by resident director Max Truax, the production features Charles Laughton’s English translation of Brecht’s seminal work, which offers a deeply human look at Galileo Galilei during a pivotal moment in history. As Galileo challenges the dominant worldview with his scientific discoveries, he finds himself caught in the dangerous intersection of knowledge and dogma—a theme that remains strikingly relevant today.

The cast includes Dan Cobbler as the Curator, Genevieve Corkery as Virginia, Cat Evans as Virginia Understudy, Caleb Lee Jenkins as Ludovico, David Lovejoy in the title role of Galileo, Shail Modi as Andrea, Joan Nahid as the Inquisitor, Gus Thomas as Barberini, and Amber Washington as Fulganzio.

Performances run Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. The show has a 90-minute runtime with no intermission. General admission is priced at $31, with 2-for-1 tickets available on Thursdays. Tickets can be purchased online at trapdoortheatre.com or directly at trapdoor.ticketleap.com/galileo. For group rates or additional information, call (773) 384-0494 or email boxofficetrapdoor@gmail.com.

Trap Door Theatre is known for its avant-garde productions and bold reinterpretations of classic and contemporary works. With Galileo, the company continues its commitment to provocative, socially engaged theatre that resonates with modern audiences.

