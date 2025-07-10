Tickets to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Chicago on Sale This Week

Tickets to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will go on sale on Sunday, July 13 for its highly anticipated engagement at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will play for a limited eight-week engagement, December 11, 2025 - February 1, 2026.



Featuring Maria Björnson's brilliant original design, this production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened at its birthplace His Majesty's Theatre in 2021. Both the acclaimed new London production and the forthcoming North American Tour are directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on the celebrated original direction by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.



THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber 's romantic, haunting, and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

