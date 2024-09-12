Tickets On Sale For Babes With Blades' A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Babes With Blades Theatre Company has announced that tickets are now on sale for one of William Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, A Midsummer Night's Dream, October 16 - November 23 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway, directed by Lauren Katz with fight direction by Ensemble Member Jillian Leff.

Previews are Wednesday, Oct, 16 – Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. with the press opening Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with select performances will be available for streaming. Tickets are $28 - $35 and are now on sale at BabesWithBlades.org. For more information on cast and creative team, accessibility performances visit BabesWithBlades.org

“Babes With Blades Theatre Company has never shied away from taking artistic risks or making bold statements with our productions,” states Artistic Director Hayley Rice. “Our biennial Shakespeare productions allow us to merge our values with familiar stories which hopefully offer new perspectives. While our show celebrates love and desire in its many forms, there are a few ‘Babes With Blades style' twists to keep our audiences on their toes.”

Four Athenians run away to the forest in the name of love, reciprocated and otherwise, and unknowingly find themselves in the crossfire of a war between the king and queen of the fairies. In the midst of this conflict, local workers are attempting to rehearse a play to celebrate the upcoming nuptial of Duke Theseus to Queen Hippolyta. All the while, the mischievous Puck is guiding events and creating chaos for fae and mortals alike. “These characters all come up against their deepest desires - whether or not it's intended, and as we move through the play, we start to realize there's a fine line between dream and nightmare,” said Director Lauren Katz. “When all bets are off and our world is turned on its head, there's no telling what may happen.”

ABOUT Lauren Katz, DIRECTOR OF A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Lauren Katz is a director, educator and arts administrator. Favorite directing credits include: A Midsummer Night's Dream and Women of 4G (Babes With Blades Theatre Company), The Prom (Highland Park Players), Mary's Wedding (Oil Lamp Theatre), Tick, Tick…Boom! and A Grand Night for Singing (Dunes Summer Theatre), Grease and Legally Blonde the Musical (Beverly Theatre Guild), Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins (Strawdog Theatre) and This is a Chair (Haven Theatre). Other collaborations include: About Face Theatre, Firebrand Theatre Company, Goodman Theatre, Theater Wit, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Victory Gardens Theatre, Redtwist Theatre, Writers Theatre and Windy City Playhouse. Katz served as the 2016/2017 artistic apprentice at Steppenwolf Theatre Company and as a 2018/2019 Directors Inclusion Fellow at Victory Gardens Theatre. As a teaching artist, Katz works with Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Lookingglass Theatre Company.

ABOUT BABES WITH BLADES THEATRE COMPANY

Babes With Blades Theatre Company – for over the past 25 years and moving into the future – strives to develop and present scripts focused on complex, dynamic (often combative) characters who continue to be underrepresented on theatre stages based on gender. Babes With Blades Theatre Company uses (and will continue to use) stage combat to tell stories that elevate the voices of underrepresented communities and dismantle the patriarchy.

In each element of their programming, they embrace two key concepts:

1) Folks of marginalized genders and underrepresented communities are central to the story, driving the action rather than responding or submitting to it.

2) Everyone is capable of a full emotional and physical range, up to and including violence and its consequences.

The company offers participants and patrons alike an unparalleled opportunity to experience every person as heroes and villains; rescuers and rescues; right, wrong and everywhere in between: exciting, vivid, dynamic PEOPLE. It's as simple and as subversive as that.

BWBTC's 2024 programming is partially made possible by the kind support of The Gaylord & Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, a grant from The Illinois Arts Council Agency, a CityArts Grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events (DCASE), and the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation.

Babes With Blades Theatre Company's (BWBTC) announces tickets are now on sale for one of William Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, A Midsummer Night's Dream, October 16 - November 23 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway, directed by Lauren Katz with fight direction by Ensemble Member Jillian Leff. Previews are Wednesday, Oct, 16 – Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. with the press opening Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with select performances will be available for streaming. Tickets are $28 - $35 and are now on sale at BabesWithBlades.org. For more information on cast and creative team, accessibility performances visit BabesWithBlades.org.

Comments