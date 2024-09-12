Tickets on Sale for Babes With Blades' A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are now on sale for Babes With Blades Theatre Company’s production of one of William Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, October 16 - November 23 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway, directed by Lauren Katz with fight direction by Ensemble Member Jillian Leff. Previews are Wednesday, Oct, 16 – Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. with the press opening Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with select performances will be available for streaming.

Tickets are $28 - $35 and are now on sale at BabesWithBlades.org. For more information on cast and creative team, accessibility performances visit BabesWithBlades.org

“Babes With Blades Theatre Company has never shied away from taking artistic risks or making bold statements with our productions,” states Artistic Director Hayley Rice. “Our biennial Shakespeare productions allow us to merge our values with familiar stories which hopefully offer new perspectives. While our show celebrates love and desire in its many forms, there are a few ‘Babes With Blades style’ twists to keep our audiences on their toes.”

Four Athenians run away to the forest in the name of love, reciprocated and otherwise, and unknowingly find themselves in the crossfire of a war between the king and queen of the fairies. In the midst of this conflict, local workers are attempting to rehearse a play to celebrate the upcoming nuptial of Duke Theseus to Queen Hippolyta. All the while, the mischievous Puck is guiding events and creating chaos for fae and mortals alike. “These characters all come up against their deepest desires - whether or not it's intended, and as we move through the play, we start to realize there's a fine line between dream and nightmare,” said Director Lauren Katz. “When all bets are off and our world is turned on its head, there's no telling what may happen.”

ABOUT Lauren Katz, DIRECTOR OF A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

Lauren Katz is a director, educator and arts administrator. Favorite directing credits include: A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Women of 4G (Babes With Blades Theatre Company), The Prom (Highland Park Players), Mary's Wedding (Oil Lamp Theatre), Tick, Tick…Boom! and A Grand Night for Singing (Dunes Summer Theatre), Grease and Legally Blonde the Musical (Beverly Theatre Guild), Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins (Strawdog Theatre) and This is a Chair (Haven Theatre). Other collaborations include: About Face Theatre, Firebrand Theatre Company, Goodman Theatre, Theater Wit, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Victory Gardens Theatre, Redtwist Theatre, Writers Theatre and Windy City Playhouse. Katz served as the 2016/2017 artistic apprentice at Steppenwolf Theatre Company and as a 2018/2019 Directors Inclusion Fellow at Victory Gardens Theatre. As a teaching artist, Katz works with Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Lookingglass Theatre Company.

