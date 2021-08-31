Tickets On Sale For Destinos - 4th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival

Tickets are now on sale for select performances during Destinos - 4th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival, returning with live and hybrid performances, September 23-October 17, 2021.

Visit clata.org for tickets, show dates, times, locations and information about the artists. To receive first notice of all festival news, sign up for the Destinos weekly e-update, and follow the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA), producer of the annual festival, at @latinotheater on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A late addition to the Destinos line-up is Chicago's own Teatro Vista with Futurology presents: The Fifth World. This world premiere live listening party experience will offer Destinos audiences to be the first to hear the first two episodes of Teatro Vista's new true crime, audio serial play, and what the company's new co-artistic directors Lorena Diaz and Wendy Mateo are planning for the company's 2021-22 season and beyond.

That brings the total number of Chicago productions in this year's Destinos festival to six, with American Mariachi, a Midwest Premiere about an all-women Mariachi band presented by Goodman Theatre; Brujaja, a World Premiere live/virtual production about an "accidental witch" by UrbanTheater Company; and, La Gran Tirana: Descarga dramÃ¡tica, a World Premiere play with music inspired by La Lupe, the Queen of Latin Soul, at AguijÃ³n Theater.

Two local companies making their Destinos debut: VisiÃ³n Latino Theatre Company with the World Premiere Y tÃº abuela, where is she?, about an interracial couple given the chance to choose the color of their unborn child, and Teatro Tariakuri with La manera como luces esta noche, an adults-only, Latino fairy tale.

Four out-of-town productions round out the festival, including Amal, in which Miami's Combat Hippies fuse spoken word with music to examine the impact of war; Tijuana via MÃ©xico City's Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol, in a co-production with the National Museum of Mexican Art, about the true story of a man who abandoned his life in the city to work for minimum wage at the U.S. border; Santurce, Puerto Rico-based Agua, Sol y Sereno with CorazÃ³n de Papel, a powerful depiction of post-Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico told through contemporary puppetry, co-presented with the Segundo Ruis Bevis Cultural Center; and, Mal de Amores, about an old man who tells his love stories as a woman with a wonderful, powerful voice sings boleros, baladas and rancheras, from Casa de Teatro in the Dominican Republic.

Destinos is the signature program of the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA), a transformative cultural engine helping drive Chicago's local Latino theater community to newfound prominence.

"After 18 months during which our stages went dark, Destinos, Chicago's annual citywide international Latino theater festival, is back!" said Myrna Salazar, Executive Director, CLATA. "Please be sure to join us this fall. It's been too long, and now more than ever, it's time to come together to share the Latino experience as told by Latino artists and companies from Chicago, the U.S. and Latin America."

ï»¿To get things started, CLATA will host a Destinos 2021 Kick-Off Party at the National Museum of Mexican Art's new Ray Castro Plaza on Monday, September 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. A live performance stage, VIP tents with complimentary food and drinks, live music by Mariachi Perla de MÃ©xico, and more will toast the launch of this year's fourth Destinos fest, while celebrating Chicago's Latino theater community's contributions to the city's cultural and economic landscapes. The National Museum of Mexican Art is located at 1852 W. 19th St. in Pilsen. The event will move indoors in the event of rain. Proof of vaccination and masks are required to attend.

Note: CLATA and its partner venues will adhere to all COVID-19 safety precaution protocols as mandated by the state of Illinois throughout the festival. Specific Covid policies for each venue will be shared with ticket buyers prior to their performances.

Visit clata.org to purchase tickets and learn more about the rich, diverse array of Latino-themed shows, panels and student performances on tap at marquee venues downtown, neighborhood theaters and cultural institutions throughout the city for four consecutive weeks this fall.