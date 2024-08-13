Tickets Now on Sale for Refracted Theatre Company's CORONATION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Refracted Theatre Company, recipient of eight Jeff Awards for its most recent production Tambo & Bones, will present Coronation, by Laura Winters and directed by Tova Wolff, October 11 - November 16, in the Bookspan Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Previews are Friday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. with the press opening Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at RefractedCo.com.

After another female candidate loses the 2044 presidential election, three passionate but disillusioned women dream up a new branch of government - a monarchy to be run by none other than the Queen of America. This three-act femme-futurist, political satire features a gas mask fashion show, a ball gown made out of blue jeans and a walking, talking, plotting Siri.

Coronation will have audiences doubled over in laughter and trembling with fear. The play positions female autonomy against the power and prestige of artificial intelligence, as it asks eerily topical questions like: Can we work within a system that was never meant to work for us? When it comes to the government, AI and the public, who is really in control?

The cast of Coronation includes Jodi Gage (she/her, Actor 1); Amber Washington (she/her, Actor 2); Mary Tilden (she/they, Actor 3); Dylan J. Fleming (he/him, Actor 4); Hannah Hammel (she/her, Actor 1 U/S); Kandace Mack (she/her, Actor 2 U/S); Katie Bevil (Actor 3 U/S) and Tristan Odenkirk (he/him, Actor 4 U/S).

The Production Team includes Laura Winters (she/her, playwright); Tova Wolff (she/her, executive producer/director); Graham MIller (he/him, co-producer); Johnnie Schleyer (he/him, production manager); Anna Vu (she/her, stage manager); Mariah Bennett (she/her, props designer); Abboye Lawrence (he/him, projections designer); Ethan Korvne (he/him, sound designer); Garrett Bell (he/him, lighting designer); Gregory Graham (he/him, costume designer); Becca Venable (she/her, scenic designer/technical director); Emily Marie Szymanski (she/her, assistant stage manager); Jackson Mikkelsen (he/him, lead electrician); Kira Nutter (they/she, fight & intimacy coordinator); Kenya Ann Hall (she/her, dramaturg) and Hannah Andruss (she/her, makeup/hair/wigs designer).

