Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For Holiday Run Of THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre announced today the cast and creative team for their "Hard Candy Christmas" holiday hoedown production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. The award-winning musical comedy later adapted into the cult film starring Dolly Parton will play at Theo's Howard Street Theatre December 2, 2022 through January 29, 2023.

Please note there are no performances December 22-25, 2022 and January 1, 2023. The creative team reunites director Landree Fleming (she/her) with choreographer Jenna Schoppe (she/her), who led the critically celebrated Theo production of Once Upon a Mattress last season. Music Director Isabella Isherwood (she/her) makes her debut with the company.

"I am over the moon excited to share The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas with audiences. If you're a fan of Dolly Parton, then you've most likely seen the beloved cult classic film, and our staged Whorehouse will be completely fresh and immersive!" says Fleming. "We're going to entertain the boots off y'all and pay homage to the world's oldest profession, while artfully navigating and shining a light on society's penchant for cyclical, hypocritical witch hunts. Quite frankly, I'm a big fan, and I can't wait for audiences to visit the Ranch."

The cast lauds many Chicago and Theo favorites including Anne Sheridan Smith (she/they) as the owner of the chicken ranch, Miss Mona, with Cynthia F. Carter (she/her) as Miss Jewel and Marc Prince (he/him) as Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd. The talented company includes Teddy Gales (he/him), David Blakeman (he/they), Chamaya Moody (she/her), Michaela Shapiro (they/them), Halle Bins (she/her), Kaitlin Feely (she/her), Laura Quiñones (she/her), Quinn Simmons (they/them), Brandon Acosta (he/him), Michael Penick (he/him), Bruce Holtman (he/him) and standby Miss Mona Khaki Pixley (she/her).

Bringing the chicken ranch to Theo's intimate Howard Street Theatre will be scenic designer Manuel Ortiz (he/him), lighting designer Josiah Croegaert (he/him), costume designer Gregory Graham (he/him), properties designer Lonnae Hickman (she/her), and sound designer Stefanie Senior (she/her). The production team also includes production manager Molly Smith (they/them), stage manager Michelle Levinson (she/they), assistant director Lillian Castillo (she/her), assistant choreographer/swing J Alan (J/she), technical director Carl Herzog (he/him), audio engineer Isaac Mandel (he/him) and scenic painter Cassie Gant (she/her).

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is a musical with a book by Texas author Larry L. King and Peter Masterson and music and lyrics by Carol Hall. It is based on a story by King that was inspired by the real-life Chicken Ranch in La Grange, Texas. Tickets can be purchased online at theo-u.com or via phone at 773-939-4101. Single tickets are $35 for preview performances, and range $45-$55 during the regular run of performances. Box office hours are Wednesday-Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

In addition to single tickets, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas is also available as a part of a three-pack subscription offer that includes the remaining shows in the season The Threepenny Opera and Passing Strange. Theo continues to offer its one-stop dinner and theatrical experience with pre-show dinner courtesy of a local restaurant to be announced! All performances take place at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre located at 721 Howard Street in Evanston.