Theatre Postponements And Cancellations Announced For Chicago-Area Theatres

Chicago area theatres have announced the cancellation or postponement of upcoming productions.

They are as follows:

House Theatre of Chicago

Verböten - all performances CANCELLED

The Spectacular - House's Fundraiser - IN PERSON EVENT, CANCELLED, DETAILS TBD

Henry V - all performances CANCELLED

An Evening of Songs and Stories with Verböten Composer Jason Narducy - CANCELLED

Idle Muse Theatre Company

In The Next Room, or The Vibrator Play at The Edge Theater Off Broadway - performances taking place this weekend (no change)

Lifeline Theatre

Middle Passage - POSTPONED

Neither, the upcoming world premiere from their kids series - POSTPONED

Gaudy Night, Lifeline's concert reading - POSTPONED

25th Anniversary Gala honoring Joel Grey - POSTPONED

The Factory Theater

Last Night in Karaoke Town - performances taking place this weekend (no change)

Teddy Roosevelt: The Man in the Arena at the Greenhouse Theater Center - performances taking place this weekend (no change)





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You