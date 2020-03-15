Theatre Postponements And Cancellations Announced For Chicago-Area Theatres
Chicago area theatres have announced the cancellation or postponement of upcoming productions.
They are as follows:
House Theatre of Chicago
Verböten - all performances CANCELLED
The Spectacular - House's Fundraiser - IN PERSON EVENT, CANCELLED, DETAILS TBD
Henry V - all performances CANCELLED
An Evening of Songs and Stories with Verböten Composer Jason Narducy - CANCELLED
Idle Muse Theatre Company
In The Next Room, or The Vibrator Play at The Edge Theater Off Broadway - performances taking place this weekend (no change)
Lifeline Theatre
Middle Passage - POSTPONED
Neither, the upcoming world premiere from their kids series - POSTPONED
Gaudy Night, Lifeline's concert reading - POSTPONED
Porchlight Music Theatre
25th Anniversary Gala honoring Joel Grey - POSTPONED
The Factory Theater
Last Night in Karaoke Town - performances taking place this weekend (no change)
Teddy Roosevelt: The Man in the Arena at the Greenhouse Theater Center - performances taking place this weekend (no change)