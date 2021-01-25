Theatre In The Dark To Present Original Audio Adaptation Of MOBY DICK

Theatre in the Dark, the innovative Chicago theater company focusing exclusively on audio plays, will follow up its successful 2020 productions of THREE STORIES UP, H.G. Wells' WAR OF THE WORLDS, and A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN THE DARK, with an original adaptation of Herman Melville's classic adventure story MOBY DICK from March 11 through April 10. Producing Artistic Director Corey Bradberry has adapted Melville's novel and will direct. The production will be performed live from March 11 through April 10, with a streamable on-demand option available April 1 - 10. Press performances will be Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12 at 8 pm CST each night.

"Call me Ishmael..." - the three famous words opening Herman Melville's infamous American novel will likewise open Theatre in the Dark's thrillingly experimental MOBY DICK IN THE DARK, live online audio theatre created from Chicago's most innovative theatre company. Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences around the world (including 40 states, 4 Canadian provinces, and 12 countries) as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish White Whale, Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance-and at what cost to his crew?

Bradberry's cast will include returning Theatre in the Dark performers Elizabeth McCoy as Ishmael, Robinson J. Cyprian as Captain Ahab, and Mack Gordon as Starbuck. As with the company's earlier virtual productions, the cast will perform from multiple locations across North America. McCoy and Cyprian will be participating from New Orleans, Gordon will take the audio stage from Vancouver, and Bradberry will stage manage from Chicago.

MOBY DICK IN THE DARK will be performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voices of actors, to tell the story. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can ($20-30 suggested donation) and are on sale now at www.theatreinthedark.com/tickets.