Theatre Above the Law to Present the World Premiere of EB & BELLE

Theatre Above the Law will present the world premiere of Ryan Stevens' Eb & Belle, Directed by Tony Lawry. A unique spin on a classic Holiday tale, Eb & Belle tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his first love Belle, before he became the curmudgeon we recognize today.

Featuring: Brittany Vogel, Travis Shanahan, Ross Compton, Melanie McNulty, Beverly Munro and Michael Dalberg.

Previews will take place November 18 7:30pm, November 19 8pm, and the production will run through December 19.

Audience members must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination at the box office. ALL Audience members will be required to wear masks during the performance.

Performances at The Jarvis Square Theater, 1439 W. Jarvis

Tickets $15-$23 available online at theatreatl.org