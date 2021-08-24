Theatre Above the Law Announces Cast for World Premiere of GRIMM by Michael Dalberg

Theatre Above the Law has announced the cast for the world premiere of Michael Dalberg's play Grimm. Directed by Josephine Czarnecki and stage managed by Cailin Lindsay, the play features Sebastien Garbe, Maxwell Peters, Delilah Lane, Effie Rose, Sophie Hernando Kofman, Connar Brown and Brooks Whitlock.

Synopsis:

Taking place in a cabaret bar, Grimm works to spin well known tales into a modern story. Utilizing classic stories such as Little Red Riding Hood, Rumpelstiltskin, and more, Grimm will weave multiple stories together to present to the audience.

Previews: October 7 & 8

Opening: October 9

Closing: October 31

Audience members 12 and older must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination at the box office. ALL Audience members will be required to wear masks during the performance.

Performances at The Jarvis Square Theater, 1439 W. Jarvis

Tickets $15-$23 available online at theatreatl.org

Theatre Above the Law is a member of the League of Chicago Theatres