The Second City e.t.c. to Present IMPROV SUPERNOVA

The Second City e.t.c. will present its next hit show Improv Supernova, a fully improvised explosion of comedy starting January 22. While Second City is legendary for both razor-sharp sketch comedy and world-class improv, Improv Supernova is all about the latter: no pre-written material, no scripts, and no safety net. Fueled by audience suggestions and inspired by the world we’re living in, this show is created live by seasoned Second City artists. Every performance is entirely in the moment and never repeated - pure, high-wire improv from first laugh to final curtain call.

Directed by legendary Chicago comedy thought leader Anne Libera, Improv Supernova’s electric cast features Kenny Baldwin, Anna Bortnick, Chas Lilly, Annie Sullivan, Max Thomas, and Riley Woollen. Musical direction by John Love and stage managed by Abby Beggs.

"Chicago has always been the heart of innovative improvisation,” notes director Anne Libera. “The Second City e.t.c.’s Improv Supernova takes that legacy to a new level, featuring some of the best the city has to offer, creating a different performance every night - with improvisation that’s deeply human, wildly funny, and built to surprise.”

Improv Supernova represents an exciting pivot for the e.t.c. stage. This production redefines the e.t.c. as the professional home for hilarious, story-driven improvisation. Unscripted, unpredictable, and unhinged. The Second City Mainstage has always been known for top-shelf satirical sketch comedy, and now The Second City e.t.c. is home to the best improv show in Chicago. No two performances are the same, and nothing is ever repeated.

Performances start January 22, 2026, and run Thursdays at 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and Sundays at 7 p.m. In honor of The Second City’s founding year, Thursday tickets are $19.59.