The Second City Will Present Holiday Movie Parody, Deck the Hallmark: A Greeting Card Channel Original

Celebrate the holidays at The Second City with a festive, all-new holiday movie parody, Deck the Hallmark: A Greeting Card Channel Original. Under the direction of Annelise Toft, the ensemble members getting you into the spirit this season include Henrik Blix, Jess DeBacco, George Elrod, Bri Fitzpatrick, Rob Grabowski, and Shelby Plummer. Elise Wattman will step behind the keys as music director and Abby Beggs will create the lighting design and stage manage. Deck the Hallmark officially hits the UP Comedy Club stage on November 19, 2019.

Deck the Hallmark lovingly lampoons all the things we know and love about made-for-TV holiday flicks. The countdown to Christmas. The threat of losing one's Christmas spirit. And of course, the impossibly schmaltzy small town. Deck the Hallmark follows the story of Holly Sweetberry, who has just been promoted at her high-pressure job and gotten engaged to her big-city boyfriend. Her air-tight, uptight plans are upended when she must deliver a devastating message to the mayor of her long-left-behind hometown. Will songs be sung? Will a winter festival be thrown? Will the cookie-cutter characters be missing any semblance of a backstory? Find out in this holly, jolly, hilariously original new two-act show written for The Second City by Anneliese Toft with Carisa Barecca, Kelsey Kinney, and Adam Schrek.

Deck the Hallmark runs November 19-December 31, Tuesdays-Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm and 7pm. Tickets start at $31 and are available at The Second City Box Office (230 W. North Ave, First Floor, Piper's Alley), by phone at 312-337-3992, or online at www.secondcity.com.

Photo Credit: Timothy M. Schmidt





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You