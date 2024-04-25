The Oak Park Festival Theatre to Present ROMEO & JULIET in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park's premiere Equity theatre and the oldest professional classical theatre in the Midwest, today announced the cast and production team of its Summer 2024 production, William Shakespeare's seminal classic, ROMEO & JULIET. Directed by Oak Park Festival Theatre Artistic Director Peter G. Andersen, ROMEO & JULIET runs July 7 - August 17, 2024 with previews July 3 - 6, 2024.

Lovesick Romeo and vivacious Juliet have fallen madly in love. Unfortunately, the age-old feud between their uncompromising families forbids them from being together. William Shakespeare's famous story of love at first sight is full of action and swordplay, features some of the Bard's most memorable language, and ponders the inevitability of a tragic end when the convictions of youth are directly at odds with the commands of their elders.

The cast features August Foreman (Romeo), Rachel Jones (Juliet), Belinda Bremner (Montegue), Jodi Gage (Nurse), Josh Carpenter (Capulet), Sonia Goldberg (Prince / Juliet U/S), Talia Langman (Lady Capulet), Elijah Newman (Tybalt / apothecary), Huy Nguyn (Friar / Abraham), Jason Pavlovich (Paris / Page), Lucas Prizant (Mercutio / Sampson / Romeo U/S), Adam Qutaisat (Benvolio), and Julia Rowley (Gregory / Peter).

Under the direction of OPFT Artistic Director Peter G. Andersen, and alongside last summer's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM team members Evan Frank (Set Designer) and Devin Cameron (Lighting Designer), the production team includes Taylor Pfenning (Costume Designer), Jeffrey Levin (Sound Designer), Patrick Starner (Production Manager), Wendy Clarendon (Stage Manager), Andy Cahoon (Technical Director), Andrew Rathsgeber (Fight Coordinator); Margo O'Connell (Movement), Kira Nutter (Intimacy Coordinator), Lo Williams (Assistant Director), and Luke Bucaro (Dramaturg).

ROMEO & JULIET runs July 7 - August 17, 2024 with previews July 3 - 6, 2024 at Austin Gardens in downtown Oak Park, with performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m., with Wednesday performances on July 10, July 24, and August 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets ($38 general admission; children under 12 free; Pay What You Will walk-up tickets available at any Wednesday or Thursday performance) on sale starting May 6, 2024 at www.oakparkfestival.com.