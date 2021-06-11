The Greatest Hits of Foreigner Is Coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center This November

Foreigner is bringing "The Greatest Hits of Foreigner On Tour" to UIS Performing Arts Center Friday, November 5th. Tickets are $39.50, $69.50, $89.50, $149.50 and go on-sale Friday, June 18th at 10:00 am. VIP packages available at www.ForeignerOnline.com

Tickets can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center donors beginning Wednesday, June 16th, followed by members of our Email Club on Thursday, June17th; all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.

With ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," "Urgent," "Head Games," "Say You Will," "Dirty White Boy," "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide #1 hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is," FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of FOREIGNER's hits are approaching 10 million per week.

Founded in 1976, FOREIGNER's debut album produced the hits "Feels Like The First Time," "Cold As Ice" and "Long, Long Way From Home." The album Double Vision followed, as did a string of hits including "Urgent," "Juke Box Hero" and "Waiting For A Girl Like You." Those songs helped give FOREIGNER's next album, 4, its impressive run at #1 on the Billboard chart. At the zenith of 80's sound, FOREIGNER's fifth album, Agent Provocateur, gave the world the incredible #1 global hit," I Want To Know What Love Is." This musical milestone followed the record-breaking song "Waiting For A Girl Like You."