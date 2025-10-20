The Goodman to Mark 100 Years With Upcoming 100 FREE ACTS OF THEATER Events

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You only turn 100 once! On October 20, 1925, Goodman Theatre opened the doors to its first audience. In a Proclamation, Mayor BranDon Johnson declared today, October 20, 2025, “Goodman Theatre Centennial Day” in Chicago, stating, “For the past 100 years, The Goodman Theatre has bridged artistry and community, fostered generations of theater professionals and brought joy, insight and inspiration to millions of audience members across Chicago and beyond. Therefore I encourage all Chicago residents to recognize and celebrate the enduring contributions of this treasured cultural institution."

As part of its anniversary season celebration, The Goodman revealed fall/winter offerings of its 100 Free Acts of Theater initiative, launched in July in collaboration with Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE). Led by Jared Bellot, The Goodman’s Clifford Director of Education and Engagement, together with Artistic Coordinator and Project Manager Emi Suarez and 100 Free Acts Coordinating Producer Ericka Ratcliff, 100 Free Acts of Theater connects the Goodman with creative partners and organizations throughout the city. Each Act, developed in close collaboration and in tune with that partner organization’s mission and programmed to take place at destinations within the partner’s community, touches one or more of Chicago’s 50 wards.

A full list of programs, RSVP links, partner organizations and corresponding wards continues to be updated at GoodmanTheatre.org/FreeActs.

UPCOMING FREE ACTS

Ward 27

THE TREEHOUSE

A Listening Party for Rest, Healing and Dreaming

In partnership with Works by Willow

Urbane Blades (948 N Orleans) | Oct. 30, 7-9:30pm

FREE and open to all

Join DJ Willow James for a listening party featuring classics from disco and house legends like Donna Summer, Billy Ocean, Frankie Knuckles and more. The Treehouse is a listening party series that is designed for folks who might prefer more lowkey, intimate experiences. Each "set" has a theme and folks are encouraged to bring games, drinks, food, or to just listen. Rooted in the Afrofuturist principles around rest, The Treehouse pops up at various venues around the city to reimagine rest as a space for dreaming, healing, and relaxing. WorksByWillow.com/TheTreehouse

Ward 33

William Smith—A WARRIOR IN TIME

Remembering a Native Veteran & Community Member

In partnership with Dancing Pony Productions & American Indian Center of Chicago

American Indian Center of Chicago (3401 W Ainslee) | Date and time TBD; visit GoodmanTheatre.org/FreeActs for details

FREE and open to all

Gather to remember William Smith, a Lakota warrior and iconic Community member. This program will begin with the presentation of the Eagle Staff and flags by the AIC Veterans Honor Guard, followed by an Honor Song by a local drum, introductory remarks and remembrances about Bill and his impact on the Native Community, and a screening of the documentary "William Smith - A Warrior in Time.” In addition, there will be exhibits about Bill, Native American Veterans, Code Talkers, and the Harlem Documentary Project. AICChicago.org

Ward 8

FRANKIE KNUCKLES HOUSE MUSIC FESTIVAL

In partnership with Rebuild Foundation

The Land School (1353 E 72nd) | Nov. 15, 12noon-8pm

FREE and open to all

Gather for a daylong celebration of the Godfather of House Music as Rebuild Foundation celebrates its ongoing stewardship, creative activation, and embodiment of the Frankie Knuckles Collection. As a continuation of the Foundation’s ongoing house programs, this year’s festival will move attendees rhythmically through celebration and fellowship as they engage the Knuckles archive and revel in the liberatory power of House music. Knuckles’ enduring legacy will be honored with a stacked lineup of Chicago’s finest emergent and established DJs alike, spinning in and around the House music tradition and lineage. Rebuild-Foundation.org

TEEN STUDIO: BEHIND THE MIC

The Goodman (170 N Dearborn) | Nov. 15, 12noon-1:30pm

FREE and open to all Chicagoland teens

Part of the Goodman’s Teen Studio Series, Behind the Mic is a free introductory workshop for Chicagoland teens curious about the world of voiceover. Discover healthy vocal techniques, explore recording equipment and get an inside look at opportunities in theater, narration, commercials, and more. Led by Emmy Award–winning performer Abby Thompson, attendees will learn how their voice can bring characters, stories and ideas to life. GoodmanTheatre.org/TeenStudio

GENARRATIONS CITYWIDE STORYTELLING FESTIVAL

The Goodman (170 N Dearborn) | Nov. 24-25, 2-4:30pm

FREE and open to all

Visit The Goodman for the two-day GeNarrations Fall Citywide Storytelling Festival. This event brings over 20 storytellers, ages 55+, from across Chicago to share their personal narratives, connect with peers and celebrate the power of lived experience. Curated around themes from The Goodman’s production of Revolution(s), the festival features performances that honor the voices of our neighbors, spark connection and showcase storytelling’s transformative power across generations. GoodmanTheatre.org/GeNarrations

SCHOOL MATINEE SERIES: A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Goodman (170 N Dearborn) | Dec. 2 & 9, 10:30am

Over 1,200 Chicago Public School students and teachers will receive free tickets to The Goodman’s annual production of A Christmas Carol as part of the School Matinee Series (SMS). Participating Chicago high schools will also receive standards-based teacher professional development, arts-integrated curriculum support across subject areas, production-specific study guides, and a bus stipend to help cover transportation costs. NOTE: This Act is available to The Goodman's School Matinee Series partners and is not open to the public. If you would like to apply for your school to be a future School Matinee Series partner, please visit GoodmanTheatre.org/SMS to learn more.

Ward 2

LOOKINGGLASS PRESENTS

In partnership with Lookingglass Theatre

Lookingglass Theatre (163 E Pearson) | Dec. 8, 6:30pm

FREE and open to all

Get to know Chicago in this fun-filled evening of variety entertainment and conversation. With Lookingglass Theatre Company as your host, the evening interviews 3 separate guests, features acts that run the gamut of performance styles and entices audience participation with simple game show challenges. Lookingglass Presents is an opportunity for Chicago to meet itself, to celebrate its people, and to gather around joy and laughter. LookingglassTheatre.org