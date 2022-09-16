The Den to Welcome Back Comedian Greg Fitzsimmons on The Heath Mainstage in October

The Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Greg Fitzsimmons for an evening of stand-up on Saturday, October 15 at 9:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($18 - $38) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Mixing an incisive wit with scathing sarcasm, Greg Fitzsimmons has achieved success as a stand-up, Emmy Award-winning writer and host on both radio and TV. Greg is host of The Greg Fitzsimmons Show, on SiriusXM's "Howard 101" and twice a week puts out the hugely popular FitzDog Radio podcast. A regular on @Midnight, Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, and The Tonight Show, Greg has made more than 50 visits to The Howard Stern Show.

Greg has a new one-hour standup special on Comedy Central, stars in season 2 of How to be a Grown Up (TRU TV) and appeared on Louie (FX) this past season. He is a frequent guest on The Adam Carolla Show and The Joe Rogan Experience and will appear later this year in both Comedy Bang Bang (IFC) and Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Adult Swim).

A frequent panelist for five years on Chelsea Lately, Greg also spent five years on VH1's Best Week Ever, hosted Pumped (The Speed Channel) and he starred in two half-hour stand-up specials on Comedy Central. Greg's 2011 book, "Dear Mrs. Fitzsimmons," climbed the best-seller charts and garnered outstanding reviews from NPR and Vanity Fair.

Writing credits include HBO's Lucky Louie, Cedric the Entertainer Presents, Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher, The Man Show and many others. On his mantle beside the four Daytime Emmys he won as a writer and producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, sit "The Jury Award for Best Comedian" from The HBO Comedy Arts Festival and a Cable Ace Award for the MTV game show he hosted called Idiot Savants.

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($18 obstructed view); $38 front row VIP table seating; $32 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.