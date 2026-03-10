PIVOT World Premiere Extends at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rivendell Theatre Ensemble has revealed additional performance dates for the world premiere of Jeff Award winning playwright Alex Lubischer’s Pivot, directed by RTE Member Hallie Gordon.

The original run dates, February 12- March 21, 2026, are sold out and are available through a waitlist only. Added performances are March 25-April 4, 2026, with the best availability April 1-4, 2026.

The cast features ensemble members Keith Kupferer (George), Tara Mallen (Anne), Ashley Neal (Kara), and Glenn Obrero (Doug) with David Stobbe (Levi /Fr. Matt/ Ryan).

The creative team includes Eric Slater* (Asst. Director) Jackie Penrod (Scenic Design), Janice Pytel* (Costume Design), Diane Fairchild* (Lighting Design), Joyce Ciesil (Sound Design), Andres Fiz* (Projections Design), Tanya Palmer* (Dramaturg), Kristi Martens (Production Stage Manager) and Pat Fries* (Artistic Producer)

*Denotes Rivendell Ensemble member

The Riv Pass is available for only $95 and includes a ticket to each of the three shows, plus invitations to special readings and events. Riv Pass holders may attend each production as many times as they’d like and special benefits, including reserved seating, are available. While the Riv Pass is non-transferable, purchasing the Riv Pass for as a gift is encouraged.