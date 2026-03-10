FOR FATHERS COMEDY Comes to the Raue Center

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Raue Center for the Arts will present “For Fathers Comedy” on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 8 PM! Featuring a powerhouse lineup of comedians, Fathers Comedy is the ultimate pre-Father’s Day celebration—perfect for dads, families, and anyone who appreciates the hilarity of everyday life. The show features Ted Willson, with headliners Vince Carone and Kevin Bozeman, and is hosted by veteran comic John DaCosse.

For one night only, Raue Center transforms into the ultimate mancave, filled with sharp wit, outrageous stories, and laughs that every dad wishes he could get away with saying.

TED WILLSON

Chicago-area native Ted Willson is the comedic half of the wildly popular podcast and live show That Checks Out. Performing at clubs throughout the Midwest, Willson delights audiences with his quick wit, storytelling flair, and hilarious real-life tales that feel too unbelievable to be true—but somehow are.

VINCE CARONE

Known as the “CEO of Rage,” Vince Carone brings high-octane, brutally funny energy to every performance. With multiple comedy albums and specials, his rapid-fire takes on relationships, family, and the absurdities of adulthood have made him a standout on the national comedy circuit.

KEVIN BOZEMAN

Seen on Comedy Central, CBS, and NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Kevin Bozeman’s smart, smooth, and engaging comedy has earned him over 30 million views on Dry Bar Comedy. His specials Clean & Unfiltered (Amazon Prime) and God’s Work (YouTube) showcase his hilarious and thoughtful takes on parenting, relationships, and everyday life.

HOSTED BY JOHN DACOSSE

With over 40 years of experience making audiences laugh around the world, John DaCosse is one of Chicago’s most seasoned comics. He’s opened for some of the biggest names in comedy, including Brad Garrett, Dave Chappelle, George Lopez, and Sebastian Maniscalco, and has brought his humor to television on Comedy Central, NBC Friday Nights, and Comics Unleashed.