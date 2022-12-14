The Den Theatre to Present Live Dating & Comedy Show UPDATING in January

The Den Theatre will present the hilarious dating reality show UpDating for one-night-only on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 7:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating is available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

UpDating is the critically-acclaimed New York City-based live dating and comedy show bringing two singles on blindfolded first dates in front of live audiences. Dubbed "the most raw dating show in existence," what follows is a hilarious show with audience participation, raw moments and relatable feedback on modern romance in real-time with real people. Reality TV...unfolding and unedited on stage! UpDating is created, produced and hosted by NYC-based comedians Brandon Berman (@bermmy16) and Harrison Forman (@htforman) and features two local singles.



For more information on casting and tickets, please visit @UPDATINGSHOW on Instagram.

COVID safety: Effective November 21, 2022, The Den Theatre will no longer require patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.