The Den Theatre to Present Live Dating & Comedy Show UPDATING in January

Dec. 14, 2022  

The Den Theatre will present the hilarious dating reality show UpDating for one-night-only on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 7:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating is available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

UpDating is the critically-acclaimed New York City-based live dating and comedy show bringing two singles on blindfolded first dates in front of live audiences. Dubbed "the most raw dating show in existence," what follows is a hilarious show with audience participation, raw moments and relatable feedback on modern romance in real-time with real people. Reality TV...unfolding and unedited on stage! UpDating is created, produced and hosted by NYC-based comedians Brandon Berman (@bermmy16) and Harrison Forman (@htforman) and features two local singles.

For more information on casting and tickets, please visit @UPDATINGSHOW on Instagram.

COVID safety: Effective November 21, 2022, The Den Theatre will no longer require patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.



Performances Begin Tomorrow For THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS World Premiere at Sweetback Produc Photo
Performances Begin Tomorrow For THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS World Premiere at Sweetback Productions
Performances begin Thursday, December 15, for Sweetback Productions' world premiere of THE KINDNESS OF MANGERS, written and performed by Tyler Anthony Smith and directed by Stephanie Shaw.
Photos: First Look at HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS at Strawdog Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS at Strawdog Theatre
Get a first look at Strawdog Theatre Company's holiday family favorite Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins, returning for its fifth year.
PrideArts to Co-Produce IN THE FAMILY With Drag Artists Tirrany Reigns and Ramona Mirage Photo
PrideArts to Co-Produce IN THE FAMILY With Drag Artists Tirrany Reigns and Ramona Mirage
PrideArts will celebrate the arrival of the year 2023 by teaming up with the Chicago drag performers Tirrany Reigns and Ramona Mirage to stage Reign’s original Queer Family Dramedy, set just after New Year’s Day.
Zephyr And Site/Less Receive Chicago Community Development Grant Photo
Zephyr And Site/Less Receive Chicago Community Development Grant
Zephyr and its space SITE/less, in association with Bridge NFP and Workman Studio, are thrilled to announce that SITE/less has received a Community Development Grant award in the amount of $70,911 from the City of Chicago Department of Planning and Development, one of only eight arts organizations and 61 total organizations selected in this third round from an overall pool of more than 1,600 applicants.

