The Den Theatre Hosts STAND UP FOR PRIDE Show

The Den Theatre has announced Stand-Up for Pride, featuring Gwen La Roka (she/her), Krystal Ball (she/he/they), Jayleigh (he/him), Princess Gwen Rose (she/her), Beckett Kenny (he/him), Sonal Aggarwal (she/her), and Matt Brown (he/him) on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($26.00) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Join The Den Theatre for an unforgettable night of laughter at a pride-themed stand-up comedy show. Audiences will enter into a world of joy, inclusivity, and hilarity as the best LGBTQ+ comedians in Chicago come together for a special one-night-only show. Each comedian will bring their own unique style and perspective, promising a night of laughter that will be hard to forget. Become immersed in a celebration of Pride with vibrant decorations, themed cocktails, and a joyful atmosphere that embraces the spirit of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Den Theatre believes in creating a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone to enjoy. The event will provide a safe environment where people of all genders, sexual orientations, and backgrounds can laugh freely and feel accepted for who they are.