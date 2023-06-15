The Den Theatre Hosts STAND UP FOR PRIDE Show

The performance is on Friday, June 23, 2023.
POPULAR
The Den Theatre has announced Stand-Up for Pride, featuring Gwen La Roka (she/her), Krystal Ball (she/he/they), Jayleigh (he/him), Princess Gwen Rose (she/her), Beckett Kenny (he/him), Sonal Aggarwal (she/her), and Matt Brown (he/him) on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($26.00) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.
Join The Den Theatre for an unforgettable night of laughter at a pride-themed stand-up comedy show. Audiences will enter into a world of joy, inclusivity, and hilarity as the best LGBTQ+ comedians in Chicago come together for a special one-night-only show. Each comedian will bring their own unique style and perspective, promising a night of laughter that will be hard to forget. Become immersed in a celebration of Pride with vibrant decorations, themed cocktails, and a joyful atmosphere that embraces the spirit of the LGBTQ+ community.
The Den Theatre believes in creating a welcoming and inclusive space for everyone to enjoy. The event will provide a safe environment where people of all genders, sexual orientations, and backgrounds can laugh freely and feel accepted for who they are.
Videos
|Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (10/06-10/06)
|Elephant & Piggie's
The Marriott Theatre (7/14-8/13)
|Rhythm World 33
Navy Pier’s Polk Bros Park Lake Stage (7/19-7/19)
|2023 Summer Concert at Millennium Park
Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park (8/14-8/14)
|The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/21-11/26)
|Phil Vassar
Raue Center For The Arts (11/18-11/18)
|Little Red Riding Hood
Irish American Heritage Center (5/24-8/04)
|The Wiz
Cadillac Palace Theatre (11/28-12/10)
|MANIA: The ABBA Tribute
Raue Center For The Arts (10/14-10/14)
|The Lehman Trilogy
Broadway Playhouse (9/19-10/29)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You