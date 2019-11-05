The Den Theatre Announces Comedian Erik Griffin On The Heath Main Stage

Comedian Erik Griffin brings his stand-up tour to The Den Theatre for two performances only April 10 - 11, 2020 on The Den's Heath Main Stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($20 general admission, $25 - $30 VIP seating) are currently available at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at the The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. Ages 21+.

A towering force in comedy, Erik Griffin is an American actor, comedian, writer and podcaster. He is best known for his work as the mustachioed Montez Walker on the hit Comedy Central series Workaholics, as well as his series regular role in Showtime's I'm Dying Up Here, executive produced by Jim Carrey.

Most recently, Griffin was featured in the global Netflix film Murder Mystery, alongside Adam Sandler as well as Laurie Collyer's Furlough. Griffin can also be seen in the 2016 box office hit Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates.

A veteran stand-up headliner, Griffin performs in venues across the world, but most often can be seen at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's comedy is immortalized on his debut comedy album, "Technical Foul: Volume One," his Comedy Central special The Half Hour, in addition to his two hour-long comedy specials titled The Ugly Truth and Amerikan Warrior, which are available to stream NOW on Amazon and Showtime respectively.

He will next be seen in the independent feature films Guest House with Mike Castle, Aimee Teegarden and Pauly Shore, as well as Mayfield's Game. You can also catch your weekly dose of Griffin on his hit new podcast "Riffin' With Griffin."

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 with a single theatre space. Seven years later, The Den boasts five intimate and unique theaters on two floors ranging from 50 - 200 seats, as well as two additional spaces primarily used for classes and rehearsals. The Den is also equipped with two bars enveloped by a never-ending field of lounge space for audiences and like-minded culture hounds to drink, talk, read, watch, think, listen and live. The Den is home to five resident theatre companies including First Floor Theater, Haven Theatre Company, The New Colony, Broken Nose Theatre and Firebrand Theatre. Hundreds of other companies from Chicago and beyond have also called The Den home, utilizing its theaters, studio space and easily convertible cabaret space to accommodate a stream of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, classical and jazz performances, dance, improv and stand-up, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You