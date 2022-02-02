Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Den Theatre Announces Comedian Beth Stelling On The Heath Mainstage

Feb. 2, 2022  

The Den Theatre will welcome back Chicago-bred comedian Beth Stelling on Saturday, March 19 at 8 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($15 - $35) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

The Den currently requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

Beth Stelling is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress from Dayton, Ohio who started stand-up in Chicago and is based in Los Angeles. Her one-hour stand-up special Girl Daddy produced by Conan O'Brien is currently streaming on HBO Max. Beth was most recently a co-producer on Apple's upcoming cartoon series Strange Planet. She was previously an ESE on TBS' The Last OG, an on-set writer for the Universal hit movie, Good Boys, produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and has since been a go-to hire for punch-up. She also wrote on seasons 1 and 2 of Crashing for HBO (and was the on-set punch-up writer for both seasons), Seth Rogen's Hilarity For Charity and Sarah Silverman's Hulu show I Love You, America.

Beth's half-hour stand-up special currently streams in The Standups series S1 Ep5 on Netflix. She plays the character Ms. Fish on Rutherford Falls which can be streamed on NBC's Peacock. She's also guest starred on Comedy Central's Corporate and Amazon's Red Oaks.


Tickets: $20 regular seating ($15 obstructed view); $35 front row VIP table seating; $30 VIP table seating; $28 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.


