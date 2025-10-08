The Auditorium to Present Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrating its 50th Anniversary Celebration at The Auditorium, Chicago's beloved Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater will launch The Auditorium's 2025-26 Dance Season, Celebrating Women Leaders in Dance, in one performance only, Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. The world-renowned Chicago-based Spanish dance company brings the passionate and expressive rhythms of Spain to life with its expertise in flamenco, folklore, contemporary and classical dance—all performed with the precision, passion, and artistry that have defined Ensemble Español for half a century.

There will also be live musical accompaniment provided for a selection of the Flamenco pieces. This milestone performance honors its founding Artistic Director the late Dame Libby Komaiko and its current Artistic Director and longtime company member Irma Suárez Ruiz, who began dancing with Dame Libby in 1979 and has established her own legacy of excellence and prominence as a dancer, choreographer, and arts leader. As a whole, the performance will commemorate the company's rich legacy of bringing the spirit of Spain to Chicago and the world. Tickets, starting at $35, are available at auditoriumtheatre.org or by calling The Auditorium's Ticket Service Center at 312.341.2300.

“We are delighted and deeply honored to welcome Ensemble Español back to The Auditorium stage to celebrate their milestone 50th Anniversary,” said The Auditorium CEO Rich Regan. “Their artistry, professionalism, expertise, passion and beauty, perfected over half a century, will most assuredly dazzle our audience during this golden celebration in November. Ensemble Español's commitment to cultural celebration not only enriches our stage, but Chicago as well. It is a privilege to host them at The Auditorium where history and performing artistry meet—and to share this extraordinary milestone with Chicago audiences.”

“Ensemble Español is looking forward to returning to this landmark stage for this very special anniversary year for our company,” added Ensemble Español Executive Director Jorge Perez. “We are proud and excited to honor the work of our founder Dame Libby Komaiko and Artistic Director Irma Suarez Ruiz, and to share that pride with our audiences at The Auditorium.”

Audiences will experience a special 50th Anniversary performance of Dame Libby's iconic critically-acclaimed Boléro, danced by the only remaining original dancers of this ballet from its premiere in 1993, Ruiz and Perez. This iconic piece has graced some of the greatest theaters and dance festivals in the world to well over one million audience members and has been featured in two documentaries. The New York Times called Dame Libby's Boléro “amazing” and said the piece “wowed the audience” at a sold-out performance at Joyce Theater in Manhattan. Lively musical accompaniment will be provided for a selection of Flamenco pieces by musicians Jose Moreno (Flamenco singer, guitarist), Patricia Ortega (Flamenco singer), David Chiriboga (Flamenco guitarist), and Javier Saume Mazzei (percussionist). The evening program will feature a classic repertoire, showcasing the full company and soloists, performing landmark choreographies.

About Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater

The Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater is the premier and oldest Spanish dance company and center in the United States. The ensemble is in-residence at Northeastern Illinois University, Chicago. The Ensemble Español preserves, presents, and promotes the four styles of Spanish dance: Flamenco, folkloric, escuela bolera and classical. Founded in 1975 by Dame Libby Komaiko, and incorporated in 1976, the organization is now under the dynamic leadership of Artistic Director Irma Suarez Ruiz and Executive Director Jorge Pérez. The company is comprised of dancers, singers, guest artists, and musicians representing a mosaic of cultures from around the world. The organization is praised by educators, arts professionals, business and government leaders, as well as arts and cultural media for its artistic excellence, cultural integrity, and of course, its commitment to arts and education opportunities for all. The Ensemble reaches out to 30,000 Chicago school children annually.

The Ensemble has appeared in a broad range of television, Emmy-winning documentaries, opera, film, and symphonic formats, including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. The Ensemble has performed in theaters and universities in Chicago and Illinois, including the landmark Auditorium, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, Harris Theater, and Symphony Center to name a few. The Ensemble has toured throughout the United States including Puerto Rico and Hawaii as well as Canada, Mexico, Spain, Costa Rica, Poland, Australia, and China.