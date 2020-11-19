TLP's A CHRISTMAS SPECIALâ€“ A Virtual Production To Usher In The Holiday Season

Featuring nearly twenty Christmas songs and holiday fun, the TLP cast of singers and musicians present an unforgettable virtual holiday experience with TLP's flair for production. This show is perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Last Christmas, TLP presented Christmas Kaleidoscope - TLP's first ever on campus Christmas production. Theatre goers were treated to a musical, comedy, variety show with over thirty great Christmas songs. This season, with COVID restrictions keeping us from gathering in the theatre. TLP has moved the Christmas show to the Virtual World. With the move to the a Virtual Production, TLP has been able to expand the production to include many TLP Alumni who wouldn't otherwise be able to join us on stage, as well as our friends from the Broadway stage.

"As we did with our Gala this summer, we want to stay connected with our audiences," says TLP's Artistic Director, Paul Stancato. "While we may not be able to gather in person, we can virtually come together to celebrate the holiday season." Stancato will also direct the event.

The TLP Christmas Special will be filled with your favorite holiday songs and Christmas memories that realize the power of family and friends. Scheduled to appear are Kate Baldwin, Saundra Santiago, William Michaels, Karl Hamilton, Samantha Barboza, Cody Jolly, Matt Webb, Erica Stephen, Ken Singleton, Judine Somerville, Logan Dolence, Robert McFletcher-Jones, Anna Catherine Smith, Tyler Sawyer Smith, Meghan Corbett and Felicia Finley!

The TLP Christmas Special runs Friday through Sunday, December 11 - 13. Tickets are $25. A special Family Package is available for $50 per family. A post-show meet and greet and photos with the performers are also available. For tickets and more information, visit our website at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call the Box Oi??ce at (815) 244-2035. Special Box Office hours begin November 30 and run through Christmas Eve. Box office times are Monday through Friday from 10:00 - 5:00.

