TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Playing Now At Cadillac Palace Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is now playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph Street) through June 8.

Starring Meghan Dawson as Tina Turner, the cast also features Sterling Baker-McClary as Ike Turner, Nia Simone Smith as Zelma Bullock, Mona Swain as Tina’s standby, Deidre Lang as Gran Georgeanna, and Kristen Daniels as Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil. A robust ensemble of multi-talented performers brings Tina’s remarkable journey to life, tracing her path from humble beginnings to international superstardom.

Written by Katori Hall, with additional contributions from Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA is directed by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Anthony Van Laast. The musical features the creative work of top-tier designers and music professionals, including Mark Thompson (set and costume), Nevin Steinberg (sound), Bruno Poet (lighting), Jeff Sugg (projection), and Ethan Popp (orchestrations), with casting by Murnane Casting.

More than a jukebox musical, TINA is a celebration of resilience, revealing the powerful and inspirational comeback story of a woman who broke barriers of race, gender, and age to become the global Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Featuring hits like “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Proud Mary,” “River Deep – Mountain High,” and “The Best,” the show honors Tina Turner's legacy with the force and energy that defined her career.

Tina Turner remains one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, having sold more concert tickets than any solo performer in music history. TINA highlights the depth of her influence on generations of musicians and fans, and honors her role as a cultural icon and beacon of strength.

Originally premiering in London’s West End in 2018, the musical has enjoyed international success in Europe, Australia, and across the United States. The current tour, produced by Crossroads Live North America, began in Akron, Ohio in September 2024, and will continue to travel across the continent for several more years.

Ticket Information:

Tickets range from $40 to $140, with premium seats available. A digital lottery offers $30 tickets for each performance, and $49 in-person rush tickets are available on show days. Tickets can be purchased online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com or in person at any Broadway In Chicago box office. For groups of 10 or more, call (312) 977-1710 or email GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

Comments

Best Touring Production - Live Standings Hadestown - 10% Wicked - 8% Hamilton - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds