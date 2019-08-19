THE SANTALAND DIARIES Returns to The Goodman This Holiday Season

Goodman Theatre announces the return of The Santaland Diaries by David Sedaris, adapted by Joe Mantello, November 29 - December 29 in the Owen Theatre. Directed by longtime Goodman Artistic Associate Steve Scott, The Santaland Diaries has been performed across the nation over the past two decades and is perfect for those who prefer their eggnog spiked. The 2019 production features Steven Strafford in a solo performance as the strapped-for-cash struggling actor who takes a job as "Crumpet," an elf at Macy's Santaland-and his hilarious observations are more naughty than nice. The Santaland Diaries appears November 29 - December 29 (opening night is December 5 at 7pm) in the Goodman's Owen Theatre (170 N. Dearborn); tickets ($15-50; subject to change) go on sale September 20 by telephone 312.443.3800 or online GoodmanTheatre.org. For "mature elves" only.

"Christmas isn't Christmas without the brilliant cynicism of The Santaland Diaries and I'm really looking forward to bringing this wonderfully snarky story back to the Owen stage," said Director Steve Scott. "And I'm doubly thrilled to be collaborating with Steven, an artist who I've long admired, and whose distinctive comic persona is a perfect fit for the wit of David Sedaris."

Sedaris debuted The Santaland Diaries as an essay on National Public Radio (NPR) in 1992. On the heels of that success, it was published in his essay collections Barrel Fever and Holidays on Ice. It was subsequently adapted by Mantello into a one-act, one-man stage production, which premiered at Atlantic Theater Company (1996).





