THE LIV WARFIELD XPERIENCE Comes to Teatro ZinZanni

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Teatro ZinZanni, Chicago’s cabaret and cirque show, will open up their vintage circus tent, the Spiegeltent, to present The LiV Warfield Xperience on Monday, November 18th. For one night only, LiV Warfield, who stars in the current ZinZanni production, will bring down the house for an electrifying live performance. This is LiV’s first public show with her band after her mind-blowing performances on this summer’s America’s Got Talent series where Simon Cowell gave LiV the coveted Golden Buzzer.

LiV and her stellar band, featuring Ryan Waters on guitar, Jay (Justin McKinney) on bass, Theodis Rodgers, Jr. on keys, Marlon Patton on drums, Redd (Charles Middleton) as a backup singer, Saeeda Wright as a background singer, and Allen Cato on guitar, will blow the roof off the place.

Also joining the lineup is DJ Duane Powell, named by the Chicago Reader as Chicago’s best House Music Dj in 2019.



The show will also feature LiV’s astonishing ZinZanni castmate contortionist Elayne Kramer.

Doors to ZinZanni’s Instagrammable high-end lounge will open at 7:00 p.m., and LiV will take the stage at 8 p.m.. Tickets are one sale now and start at $60. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Teatro ZinZanni also recently announced their current production has been extended through December 31 due to overwhelming demand. Guests of all ages will be captivated by a whirlwind of comedy, cabaret, and awe-inspiring cirque acts, all complemented by a multicourse feast. LiV headlines this extended run with her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 4 p.m.Sundays, and noon on select Thursday and Saturdays.. Discounted group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Tickets available at tzchicago-tickets.zinzanni.com.

Comments