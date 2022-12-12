THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE! Directed by & Starring Ginger Minj is Coming to Mercury Theater

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 12, 2022  
Mercury Theater will present The Golden Gals Live!, directed by and starring Ginger Minj and produced by Fruit Wine Productions. The Golden Gals Live! runs January 13 - February 12, 2023 at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 N. Southport Avenue. The press opening is scheduled for January 12, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Join the award-winning cast of The Golden Gals Live! for this all new, original show directed and starring Ginger Minj as Blanche. This show will feature moments you remember from the original show plus all new moments that you will never forget. Ginger is joined by Gidget Galore (Rose), MR MS Adrien (Sophia), Divine Grace (Dorothy) and featuring Chicago's own Jason Richards.

"A small idea that started four years ago has taken on a life of its own and become a runaway hit in Central Florida," shares Ginger Minj. "In the midst of selling out every performance and winning multiple awards, we have been asked to bring the show to Chicago, so we're packing up our cheesecake and taking the show on the road! Everyone's favorite sassy seniors are back and as hilariously heartwarming as ever in this all new, all live tribute to the beloved original."

Tickets for THE GOLDEN GALS LIVE!, priced $39-$75, are on sale now at the box office, 3745 N. Southport Avenue in Chicago, www.mercurytheaterchicago.com.

Ginger Minj

(director, Blanche), originally from small town Leesburg, Florida, made her first splash on the global stage as a finalist on "RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 7." As a fan favorite and triple-threat she was invited back for "Drag Race All Stars 2" and made it to the top 3 of All Stars 6. She starred in the Anne Fletcher helmed "Dumplin" for Netflix, alongside Jennifer Aniston and Dove Cameron, in the Netflix series "AJ & The Queen," and most recently in the Disney+ original movie "Hocus Pocus 2." When she is not touring the world, appearing in movies or directing live theatrical shows, Ginger can be heard on her three studio albums: "Sweet T," "Gummybear" and her newest EP "Double Wide Diva!"



