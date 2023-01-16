THE CRONE CHRONICLES Investigates New Stories Of Crones, The Wise Women

Remember when your loved ones used to read you fairytales? Well, from the page, the characters are coming to life, and they've got a lot to say. Recounting the lore of crone figures, where older women were keepers of wisdom and tradition, mothers to the community, healers, and guardians of life and death, THE CRONE CHRONICLES follows the Soviet Jewish Grandma Clown Baba Yana and a ragtag team of storytellers who poke holes in every demonization, investigate the narrators and the writers, and triumphantly defend the position and role of the Wise Women, starting off with Baba Yaga, The Slavic folkloric witch.

"As we deconstructed this story, our entire cast cycled through playing Baba Yaga," Co-producer Danielle Levsky said. "And each time one of us portrayed her, we found something new within our own understanding of The Crone, The Wise, Old Woman. We have discovered their harshness, love, shock, fear, and truth. In our own lives, we know these women, and they are all Forces of Nature. Just as Baba Yaga is. Just as Baba Yana is."

Devised and written in the form of a traditional fairytale and performed with physical theatre styles with roots in Clown, Commedia dell'arte, and puppetry, this world premiere features a powerful cast and interactive performance that will re-imagine the story of Baba Yaga like no one has ever told it before. Audiences will be drawn into the story and asked to question their own perspectives and choices, allowing them to investigate how we treat women of all ages; young girls, adolescents, young adults, mothers, and grandmothers. Tickets will go fast, so reserve your seats now.

Alice da Cunha directs Ashley Elizabeth Allen, Josh Levine, Danielle Levsky, Carolyn Moore, Sivan Spector, and Nati Via in THE CRONE CHRONICLES. The script was devised by Ashley Elizabeth Allen, Alice Da Cunha, Josh Levine, Danielle Levsky, Carolyn Moore, Sivan Spector, and Nati Via, written by Danielle Levsky, and produced by Josh Levine and Danielle Levsky.

THE CRONE CHRONICLES opens on Saturday, January 28 at 8 pm. It will have two additional performances on Sunday, January 29 at 2 pm (Matinee) and Sunday, January 29 at 8 pm. Pride Arts Films & Plays is located at 4139 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60613. Tickets can purchased on a sliding scale donation ticket in advance for $10, 15, $20, or more if desired. For advance tickets, Please send your donation to paypal.me/DLevsky, and include which performance you'd like tickets for and how many tickets you'd like to reserve. Tickets are also available at the door.

Directed by Alice da Cunha

Written by Danielle Levsky

Devised by Ashley Elizabeth Allen, Alice Da Cunha, Josh Levine, Danielle Levsky, Carolyn Moore, Sivan Spector, and Nati Via

Performed by Ashley Elizabeth Allen, Josh Levine, Danielle Levsky, Carolyn Moore, Sivan Spector, and Nati Via

Running Through Sunday, January 29

To learn more about THE CRONE CHRONICLES, please visit criticturnedclown.squarespace.com/theatre/the-crone-chronicles.