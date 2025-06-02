THE COLOR PURPLE and More Set for Goodman Theatre Summer 2025 Line-Up

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Goodman Theatre has unveiled a wide-ranging July/August slate of experiences with something for everyone—from a free wondrous outdoor circus spectacle to side-splitting world-class comedic improvisation, new play readings by artists-in-residence and a one-of-a-kind festival of Indigenous artistry. At the same time, 60 teenagers aged 14-17 join the Goodman for two month-long youth summer programs—Playbuild Youth Intensive and Musical Theatre Intensive. These programs complement the Goodman’s current season productions, the summer musical The Color Purple directed by Lili-Anne Brown (June 21 – July 27) and The Magic Parlour featuring acclaimed third generation magician Dennis Watkins (appearing weekly in partnership with Petterino’s at 50 W. Randolph, Thursday through Sunday)

Clifford Director of Education and Engagement Jared Bellot, who oversees Theater for the Very Young and PlayBuild and Musical Theatre Intensive summer youth programs, added, “It’s a thrill to watch our building come alive with the energy of young artists eager to create, explore and grow. Whether in the parks, classrooms of the Alice Rapoport Center for Education and Engagement, or on stage, I see the same catalyst: a moment of connection through a shared creative experi­ence that makes us feel just a bit more alive and bit more connected to our community.”

ABOUT THE SUMMER OFFERINGS

BOOK UP!

Presented as part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks Series, supported by the Mayor’s Office and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE)

Co-Directed by Tor Campbell and Raquel Torre

July 23 – August 10 in two one-hour performances per park, 9:30am and 11:30am

Appearing at 12 Chicago parks citywide

FREE

A traveling librarian (Jean Claudio) rolls into town with their magical book cart, ready to spark big imaginations everywhere and beyond! With a little wiggle, a little giggle and a whole lot of wonder, stories leap off the pages through juggling, tumbling, clowning and aerial acrobatics—with Kylie Anderson, Madie Doppelt and Robbie Matthew, all ProTraining alumni of Chicago’s famed Actors Gymnasium! Every book holds a new adventure; where will we go next? This wonderous outdoor circus spectacle invites little ones—and their grown-ups!—to move, play, and discover the magic of reading. Running 60 minutes with no intermission, Book Up! Is specially made for children ages 0 – 5 years and their adult friends and family. All performances are FREE and followed by a hands-on workshop for audiences. Tickets are not required, but registration is encouraged in the event of inclement weather. GoodmanTheatre.org/BookUp

The Goodman is grateful to Kirkland & Ellis, Arts and Community Sponsor for Theater for the Very Young programming.

BOOK UP! is presented as part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor’s Office and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. The Night Out in the Parks program presents cultural events year-round in neighborhood parks throughout the city. The Chicago Park District in partnership with local artists and organizations, presents engaging events and performances that enhance quality of life across Chicago and amplify the artistic and cultural vibrancy in every neighborhood. Through multiple disciplines, which include theater, music, movies, dance, site-specific work, nature programs, and community festivals, the series aims to support Chicago-based artists, facilitate community-based partnerships and programs, cultivate civic engagement, and ensure equity in access to the arts for all Chicagoans. For more information, please visit www.nightoutintheparks.com.

TJ and Dave

With special musical guest Ike Reilly

July 24, 25 and 26 at 8pm | Owen Theatre

$28 - $53

On the heels of a sold-out three-performance stand at the Goodman last summer, famed longtime improvisers, actors and friends TJ Jagodowski and David Pasquesi—"two of the world’s finest practitioners of the art of long-form improv” (Time Out Chicago)—bring back their unforgettable live performance. Over the past two decades at venues across the country and overseas, TJ and Dave walk out on stage without characters, dialog or plot. One hour later, their two-person completely improvised show leaves an audience with one of the funniest nights of their lives. Hailed as “Second City-seasoned masters of long form improv” (The New York Times) and “Zen masters of their art; improv virtuosos, blissful to watch” (The Guardian) serving up “the best improv comedy we’ve ever seen: brilliant, heart-breaking, mind-blowing and inspiring” (Time Out New York), Jagodowski and Pasquesi have become living legends in their field. Don’t miss their limited three-night-only engagement—with special musical guest, Ike Reilly. GoodmanTheatre.org/TJandDave/

Sweetest Season

The 4th Annual Gathering of Indigenous Creativity

In partnership with Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum

August 1 and 2 | Owen Theatre and Alice Rapoport Center for Education and Engagement

Tickets (and reservations for FREE offerings on Saturday, August 2) will be available mid-June

Together in partnership with the Gichigamiin Indigenous Nations Museum, Goodman Theatre proudly hosts a one-of-a-kind festival of local Indigenous artists and scholars in the fourth annual Sweetest Season: A Gathering of Indigenous Creativity. Experience two days of performances and workshops celebrating Two Spirit artists and community members—including a highly anticipated drag show in the Owen Theatre, featuring multiple drag artists uplifting the artistry, joy and resilience of Indigenous performers across Chicagoland and beyond. The next day, the Alice Center hosts a vibrant, community-centered lineup of workshops, panels, poetry, live music, comedy, artisan vendors and more. Come learn, laugh, connect and celebrate—all are welcome! Tickets and more information will be available mid-June.

NEW STAGES RESIDENCY READINGS

-Fruition by Satya Jnani Chávez & Krystal Ortiz

-Nightbirds by Xander Browne, NJ Draine & Terry Guest

-The Maids by Omer Abbas Salem

August 8-10 at 7pm | Alice Rapoport Center for Education and Engagement

FREE (reservations open in July)

Be first to experience the plays of tomorrow with staged readings of works-in-progress from this season's New Stages Residents—Chicago-based writers creating new pieces in collaboration with the Goodman. Established in 2010 as the “Playwrights Unit,” New Stages Residency is a year-long program for Chicago-area generative theater artists who meet bi-monthly with the Goodman’s artistic staff and other cohort artists. Each commissioned project receives mid-point and final readings at the Goodman, as part of its development journey. Cohort members are considered artists-in-residence at the theater. Admission to the final readings is free with reservation (reservations open in July).

The Goodman is grateful for the generosity of its New Work sponsors, including: Pritzker Pucker Family Foundation and the Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, Major Support of New Work; Ruth D. and Ken M. Davee New Works Fund, Major Support of New Play Development; and Shaw Family Supporting Organization, Support of New Work.

Youth Intensive Education and Engagement Summer Programs

PlayBuild | June 23 – July 21

Musical Theater | July 14 – August 11

Sixty high schoolers join the Goodman’s long-running summer youth programs—PlayBuild and Musical Theater Intensive—this summer. Both four-week programs are offered FREE and fulltime, with participants attending Monday through Friday working with teaching artists and local theater professionals. PlayBuild (June 23 – July 21) immerses participants in the building blocks of live storytelling and performance, refinining their skills in acting, playwriting/creative writing, improvisation, physical theater and ensemble work. Students learn a range of skills from local industry professionals and devise an original theater production created by the PlayBuild ensemble

Musical Theater Intensive (July 14 – August 11) is a pre-professional program that introduces and supplements musical theater knowledge in its participants, acquainting them with the demanding lifestyle of performance as they refine skills in acting, dancing, singing, storytelling and ensemble work.

The Color Purple

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown

Based on the Novel by Alice Walker and the Warner Bros./Amblin Entertainment Motion Picture

Book by Marsha Norman

Music and Lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray

June 21 – July 27 (Opening Night is June 30)

$33 - $143, subject to change

Twenty years since its Broadway musical debut, The Color Purple is reborn in Lili-Anne Brown’s revelatory production—“perfection on every level!” (Chicago Sun-Times). It’s a celebration of life, hope and the healing power of love! The musical stage adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize- and National Book Award-winning novel is a heart-rending, yet ultimately joyous, story of a young woman’s perilous journey of personal awakening in the American South. Come ready to shout in church, stomp at the juke joint, laugh and cry with unforgettable “come-to-glory gospel hymns, down-and-dirty bump-and-grinds, jazz that stutters, dips and dives, and gorgeous alto arias” (Chicago Sun-Times). The Color Purple begins June 21 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre. Tickets ($33 - $143; subject to change) go on sale March 28, available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Purple or by phone at 312.443.3800. The Goodman is grateful for the support of The Elizabeth Morse Charitable Trust (Lead Sponsor of IDEAA Programming; Shure Incorporated (Technical Sponsor) and Athletico Physical Therapy (Physical Therapy Provider).

Dennis Watkins’

The Magic Parlour

50 W. Randolph

Presented in partnership with Goodman Theatre and Petterino’s

Appears weekly, Thursday through Sunday | Tickets on sale for performances through December 31

$93, includes the 90-minute performance + complimentary beverage (and ticketing fees)

$133, includes the performance, beverage + The Encore Room 25-minute VIP experience (and ticketing fees)

Don’t miss “Chicago’s premiere resident magician” (Chicago Tribune) Dennis Watkins’ smash sensation performance—The Magic Parlour at 50 W. Randolph—in its second summer at its new permanent home, 50 W. Randolph, established in a first-of-its-kind partnership with the Goodman and Petterino’s. The third-generation magician performs his highly acclaimed 90-minutes of close-up magic for an intimate crowd of 64 guests, six shows each week; an exclusive “encore” experience for 24 guests follows every performance. The Magic Parlour is recommended for audiences ages 12+; while there is no inappropriate content, this elegant experience is designed for adults. In addition, Watkins can create magical entertainment for companies and clients seeking an unforgettable experience for up to 137 guests—booking private groups, corporate events, team member celebrations, client appreciation events, special occasions and more. Beyond 50 W. Randolph, Watkins can also create bespoke entertainment for groups nationwide, at the group’s own venue.

Comments

