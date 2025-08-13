THE CAPULETS World Premiere to be Presented by Chicago Repertory Ballet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago Repertory Ballet will present the world premiere of its original ballet, The Capulets. Set in the fictional universe of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, The Capulets focuses on the fraught relationships and power dynamics of the Capulet family, reimagining the timeless story from Lady Capulet's perspective. Looking at Romeo and Juliet through the lens of the modern family, The Capulets explores Lady Capulet's dissatisfaction in the Capulet marriage – and supposed love affair with Tybalt – with a salacious contemporary twist: Lord Capulet is having an affair with Paris, the wealthy suitor who seeks to marry Juliet.

Featuring choreography by founding Artistic Director Wade Schaaf, with a contemporary classical new score by Matty Mattsson, projection designs by John Pobojewski (Span Designs), neo-futuristic costumes by Nathan Rohrer, and lighting by David Goodman-Edberg, The Capulets offers a riveting exploration of love, power, and family loyalty. The world premiere of The Capulets takes place two weekends only, November 7 to 16, 2025, at Ruth Page Center for the Arts.

Schaaf shared their inspiration behind the ballet: “Where Romeo and Juliet is seen through the lens of its star-crossed lovers, I wanted to dive deeper into the forces that shaped their tragedy. The Capulets examines the family's inner turmoil and the generational struggles that resonate far beyond the pages of Shakespeare's play, into the dynamics that shape life, love, and relationships today.”

Since its establishment in 2011, Chicago Repertory Ballet has championed blending classical ballet with contemporary dance, adding its singular voice to Chicago's rich dance landscape through original, genre-bending works. Following acclaimed boundary-breaking choreographic works including The Four Seasons and Le Sacre Du Printemps – and building on their contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare's classic Macbeth – The Capulets seeks to captivate audiences and spark fresh conversations about one of history's most enduring tales.

RELATED EVENT

Ballet Bash: The Capulets Ball

Saturday, October 4, 2025, 6-9pm

Center on Halsted, 2656 North Halsted Street

Tickets $100-125

Chicago Repertory Ballet presents a special edition of its annual gala in celebration of the world premiere of its original ballet, The Capulets. Attendees will enjoy live performances by Chicago Repertory Ballet company dancers and youth ensemble, plus games, prizes, and a cocktail reception inspired by the world premiere.

Photo credit: Todd Rosenberg