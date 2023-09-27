THE BORED TEACHERS COMEDY TOUR Comes to UIS Performing Arts Center in 2024

The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center on May 9th.

More than ever, teachers need an outlet to decompress and laughing off the stress from the school year. UIS Performing Arts Center is excited to present Bored Teachers: We Can'[t Make This Stuff Up! Comedy Tour on May 9, 2024. FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center pre-sales begin Wednesday, September 27th. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 29th at 10 a.m. at UISpac.com. Tickets are $55 and $35.



The #1 teacher-entertainment platform in the world, Bored Teachers, presents the funniest teacher-comedians in the world all on one stage. Their hilarious skits about the life of teachers inside and outside of the classroom have amassed over 1 BILLION views on the internet, and they've all joined comic forces for a night of laughter you do not want to miss. With almost 10 million followers across social platforms and top-rated teacher podcasts, these hilarious and popular teacher-comedians have a mission to spread laughter to as many fellow educators as they can. The tour has even been reviewed by non-teachers as one of the funniest comedy shows they've ever seen. This comedy powerhouse is making its way around the country with over 250 shows performed in the past two years! Laughter is the best medicine from the stress of the school year and the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is the perfect fix.