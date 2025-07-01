 tracking pixel
THE BLOOD COUNTESS World Premiere and More Set for Idle Muse Theatre Company 2025 - 2026 Season

The season will feature The Three Musketeers and more.

By: Jul. 01, 2025
THE BLOOD COUNTESS World Premiere and More Set for Idle Muse Theatre Company 2025 - 2026 Season ImageIdle Muse Theatre Company, now in its 19th year, has revealed its 2025 - 2026 season including world premiere of The Blood Countess, September 11 - October 11, and The Three Musketeers, March 26 - April 25, 2026, at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater
 

WORLD PREMIERE

The Blood Countess

Written by Idle Muse Resident Playwright and Literary Director Michael Dalberg
Directed by Idle Muse Founding Member Tristan Brandon
September 11 - October 11
The Edge Off-Broadway Theater
 
Join Idle Muse in the Carpathian Mountains to witness the birth of legend as a countess becomes a carnivore and a mother becomes a monster. The shadow of Erzsebet Bathory has endured for over 600 years–but who is the Blood Countess and how did her story of infamy begin, grow and take on a life of its own? In a time when the constructed reputations of those who are given power are all some care about, Idle Muse explores the truth behind the blood-soaked rumors.


The Three Musketeers

Written by Robert Kauzlaric
Adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas
Directed by Artistic Director Evan Jackson
March 26 - April 25, 2026
The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave.
Previews: Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. and Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m.
 
Idle Muse celebrates 20 years of productions with The Three Musketeers. Based on Alexander Dumas’ celebrated 1844 novel, the Jeff Award-winning Robert Kauzlaric adapts the French tale of swashbuckling intrigue, adventure and fellowship as newly-minted musketeer D’Artagnan and the famous “three inseparables,” Athos, Porthos and Aramis take on the machinations of a scheming cardinal and his minions.



