THE BLOOD COUNTESS World Premiere and More Set for Idle Muse Theatre Company 2025 - 2026 Season

Idle Muse Theatre Company, now in its 19th year, has revealed its 2025 - 2026 season including world premiere of The Blood Countess, September 11 - October 11, and The Three Musketeers, March 26 - April 25, 2026, at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater



WORLD PREMIERE

The Blood Countess

Written by Idle Muse Resident Playwright and Literary Director Michael Dalberg

Directed by Idle Muse Founding Member Tristan Brandon

September 11 - October 11

The Edge Off-Broadway Theater



Join Idle Muse in the Carpathian Mountains to witness the birth of legend as a countess becomes a carnivore and a mother becomes a monster. The shadow of Erzsebet Bathory has endured for over 600 years–but who is the Blood Countess and how did her story of infamy begin, grow and take on a life of its own? In a time when the constructed reputations of those who are given power are all some care about, Idle Muse explores the truth behind the blood-soaked rumors.



The Three Musketeers

Written by Robert Kauzlaric

Adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas

Directed by Artistic Director Evan Jackson

March 26 - April 25, 2026

The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave.

Previews: Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m. and Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m.



Idle Muse celebrates 20 years of productions with The Three Musketeers. Based on Alexander Dumas’ celebrated 1844 novel, the Jeff Award-winning Robert Kauzlaric adapts the French tale of swashbuckling intrigue, adventure and fellowship as newly-minted musketeer D’Artagnan and the famous “three inseparables,” Athos, Porthos and Aramis take on the machinations of a scheming cardinal and his minions.

Comments

