THE BALDWIN | GIOVANNI EXPERIENCE Will Have World Premiere at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre will present the World Premiere of THE BALDWIN | GIOVANNI EXPERIENCE, conceived and written by Tim Rhoze and Bria Walker-Rhoze, running November 1–16, 2025.

Directed by Tim Rhoze, the production will open Sunday, November 2 at 3:00 p.m., following a preview performance on Saturday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Inspired by a landmark 1971 televised conversation between James Baldwin and Nikki Giovanni, the piece explores themes of theology, Black relationships, classism, music, and the pursuit of creative writing. Through spoken word, poetry and prose, original music, choreography, and mural artwork, Rhoze and Walker-Rhoze elevate this iconic dialogue into a dynamic, contemporary theatrical event. The work expands on a 2023 workshop production with new material, music, and choreography.

The original conversation aired on PBS’s SOUL! in 1971. At the time, Baldwin was internationally renowned for The Fire Next Time and other influential works, while Giovanni was a rising voice of the Black Arts Movement. Their televised dialogue—filmed in London and broadcast in the U.S. on November 30, 1971—remains deeply resonant more than fifty years later.

Rhoze has served as Producing Artistic Director of Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre since 2010. His previous works for the company include Why Not Me? A Sammy Davis Jr. Story, Maya’s Last Poem, and Black Ballerina. He co-wrote and directed A Home on the Lake with Piven Theatre Workshop. Bria Walker-Rhoze, an Artistic Associate with FJT and Associate Professor of Acting at Carnegie Mellon University, has directed and co-directed numerous FJT productions including Obama-ology and Crowns.

Ticket Information

THE BALDWIN | GIOVANNI EXPERIENCE will run November 1–16 with performances Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. The press opening will take place Sunday, November 2 at 3:00 p.m.

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre performs at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes St., Evanston, IL. Tickets are $32 and are available at www.fjtheatre.com or by phone at (847) 866-5914.