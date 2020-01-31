TEDDY ROOSEVELT: THE MAN IN THE ARENA Comes to The Greenhouse Theater Center

Written, produced and performed by Derek Evans, Teddy Roosevelt: The Man In The Arena, is a one act celebration of Theodore "Teddy" Roosevelt's extraordinary impact on America. The show runs from March 12 - April 19 at The Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Opening/press night is Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. The current running time is approximately 75 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $35 and are available at The Greenhouse Theater Center's box office, 773.404.7336 or visiting GreenhouseTheater.org.

Teddy Roosevelt: The Man In The Arena is the perfect chance to come and meet the man American Historian Owen Wister called "the most American American who ever lived!" The twenty-sixth President of the United States Theodore Roosevelt, "Teddy" to the world, was the face of America for more than a generation. After more than 25 years of touring this production across the United States; this is Evans' first time to have an extended run of Teddy Roosevelt: The Man in the Arena. This one-man show shares with audiences the stories of this powerful, opinionated and fiercely loyal man who stood for an honest, honorable and muscular America. The show highlights Roosevelt's fight for ordinary people, high ideals and the ability to never preach anything he didn't practice.





