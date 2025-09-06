TEACHER'S LOUNGE COMEDY Returns to Raue Center For The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Raue Center For the Arts has announced the return of Teachers’ Lounge Comedy, on Saturday, September 13 at 7 pm. The show will feature hilarious and talented comedians Ted Willson, Chris Schlichting, Jeanie Doogan, and Samantha Chiappone sharing their unique experiences, anecdotes, and frustrations about school life and being an educator.

Teachers’ Lounge Comedy is A+ comedy, where witty educators-turned-comedians let loose and poke fun at the ups and downs of their profession. From navigating the quirks of unruly students to tackling overzealous parents, these teachers-turned-comedians provide a light-hearted and relatable perspective on the joys and challenges of teaching, cleverly weaving together their experiences with sharp observations, witty one-liners, and amusing impersonations, leaving the audience in stitches.

Samantha Chiappone is a stand-up comic and single mom who's been making people laugh, sometimes on purpose, for the past two years. She's performed at Zanies, the Raue Center, and anywhere else willing to hand her a mic. Her comedy is honest, fast, and just a little too relatable.

Chicago native Ted Willson, co-host of the hit podcast That Checks Out, delights audiences across the Midwest with his hilarious, hard-to-believe true stories and endearing charm.

Iowa-based comedian and high school teacher Chris Schlichting brings a lovable, self-deprecating style that has landed him on Sirius Radio, Dry Bar Comedy, and the Bob and Tom Show.

Jeanie Doogan’s sharp, no-nonsense take on parenting, teaching, and American life—shaped by her South Side roots and 15 years in the classroom—makes her a standout on stages like Zanies and The Laugh Factory.

Host, veteran comic, and WGN Radio personality John DaCosse has shared the stage with comedy greats like Ellen Degeneres and George Lopez and serves as the curator of Raue Center’s popular Lucy’s Comedy series.

Tickets start at $43* (RaueNOW Members save 30%) *All-in pricing includes a $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order. Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

About Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming, striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor, Lucile Raue, Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians, and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region’s citizens and has become a true destination