Submissions Now Open for Asian American Arts Chicago 2026 Festival

Asian American Arts Chicago will present EVOLUTION: ASIAN AMERICAN ARTS FESTIVAL, a two-day celebration of the transformation and creativity of Asian American, Pacific Islander and Native Hawaiian artists, performers and makers, in association with Lookingglass Theatre, May 2 and 3, 2026. AAAC is now accepting submissions for the Festival at Lookingglass Theatre, Water Tower Water Works, 163 E. Pearson St. at Michigan Ave. Interested parties may complete the application forms.

Asian American Arts Chicago’s mission statement is to support and amplify artistic expression from the Asian American diaspora in Chicago, Illinois. AAAC produces festivals, performances, and supports a database of Asian American identified artists to provide better representation, equity and opportunity.

For the 2026 Festival, Asian American Arts Chicago seeks artists, performers, vendors and makers across all mediums and disciplines to participate in EVOLUTION: Asian American Arts Festival.

“As a Korean American performing artist for more than 25 years in Chicago, I wasn't given the same opportunities as my peers,” said Executive Producer Mia Park. “This festival creates space for Asian American, Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian makers and creators to showcase their work and connect. The aim of the festival is to amplify and celebrate these voices.”

Producer Seoyoung Park added, “As an Asian-identifying female artist based in Chicago, I’m excited that this festival will bring together AAPINH artists and audiences to celebrate creativity and connection. It’s an important step toward building a stronger, more unified community.”