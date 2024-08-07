Studebaker Theater & Manual Cinema to Present FRANKENSTEIN and A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago's historic Fine Arts Building and Studebaker Theater will present their co-production of two acclaimed Manual Cinema productions this year: Frankenstein runs for three performances only at the Studebaker Theater, October 25–27, 2024; and Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol, the beloved, one-of-a-kind rendition of Charles Dickens' classic story, returns for the holiday season at the Studebaker Theater, December 13–29, 2024. These productions mark the first time the Fine Arts Building and Studebaker Theater are co-producing theatrical works with another organization.

“As Chicago's home for art in all forms, we are thrilled to co-produce these celebrated shows from Manual Cinema at the historic Studebaker Theater,” says Jacob Harvey, Managing Artistic Director of the Fine Arts Building and Studebaker Theater. “Manual Cinema's innovative work incorporating theater, film, puppetry and music is a perfect fit for the Studebaker, which has hosted multidisciplinary artists for more than 125 years. As we create a new model for what it means to be a mission-driven venue in the heart of Chicago's theatrical district, we're excited to expand our relationships and producing models with nonprofit organizations and commercial presenters alike. This is only the beginning.”

Tickets for Frankenstein at the Studebaker Theater (410 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago) are now on sale for $45-$65, with student tickets available for $20 with proof of ID. Performance times are Friday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, October 27 at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit fineartsbuilding.com/events/frankenstein. Tickets will go on sale for Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol later this year.

In Manual Cinema's thrilling version of the classic Gothic tale Frankenstein, the Chicago-based performance collective imaginatively combines shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques, and live sound effects and music in a haunting show unlike any other.

“Our Frankenstein adaptation has toured all over the world, from the UK to South America and all over the US—but it's never looked or sounded better than on the Studebaker stage. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Fine Arts Building and Studebaker Theater to bring Frankenstein back to life for its hometown audience this fall!” says Kyle Vegter, Co-Artistic Director of Manual Cinema.

The production stitches together the story of Frankenstein with the biography of the original novel's author, Mary Shelley, to create an unexpected tale about the beauty and horror of creation. The real-life and fictional narratives of Shelley, Victor Frankenstein, and Frankenstein's monster expose how family, community and education shape personhood—or destroy it by their absence.

Frankenstein is adapted from the novel by Mary Shelley, with a concept by Drew Dir. The production is devised by Drew Dir, Sarah Fornace and Julia Miller. Original music and sound design are by Ben Kauffman and Kyle Vegter.

Comments