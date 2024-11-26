Steve Cochran’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Show to Return to Raue Center For The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Raue Center For The Arts will present the return of Steve Cochran’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Show at 2 p.m. on December 31, 2024. And guess what? It’s for the last time! After 23 years...he wasn't fired... this time it's his decision! One lucky audience member will go home with a new TV from ABT.

Ring in 2025 when some of the best stand-up comedians take the stage at Raue Center for a classic comedy show complete with music, games, and the year in review! This hilarious New Year’s Eve comedy show features headliner and longtime Chicago radio personality Steve Cochran. Special guests John DaCosse, Jim Flannigan, and Tim Benker promise to be very funny and done before bedtime!

A radio personality for over 30 years, Cochran has hosted his show from the coast, settling in Chicago in the late ‘90s. Cochran has also worked as an actor, appearing in films such as “Grumpy Old Men,” and as a writer for “Saturday Night Live.” Throughout the years, Cochran has also performed stand-up comedy with many of the greats in the business. He enjoys getting out and doing live performances about four times a year, including his annual New Year’s Eve show, now in its year!

DaCosse is known as a Radio personality and the curator of Raue Center’s Lucy’s Comedy series. During his 30-plus years in stand-up comedy, the brilliant DaCosse has developed a solid reputation nationwide. He has opened for big names like Ellen Degeneres, George Lopez, Craig Ferguson, and Billy Gardell and has appeared on NBC, Comedy Central, and TBS. DaCosse has also served as an audience warm-up for Rosie O’Donnell and “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” He and his well-known character voices can regularly be heard on the radio.

Jim Flannigan is a nationally touring stand-up comedian from Chicago. Known for his fast-paced, clever punchlines, Jim is a regular headliner at top comedy clubs including Zanies and The Improv, as well as being a regular performer at Chicago’s Laugh Factory and Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas, NV. Jim has opened for some of the biggest names in the world of comedy, including Sebastian Maniscalco. He has made TV appearances on ABC, WGN, NBC Sports, and IFC Network. Flannigan is also the co-host of the hilarious All Over the Place, a weekly podcast that is just that, with Pat McGann. Jim’s debut album, About Time, was recorded at the legendary Zanies in Rosemont, IL for release in 2022.

Tim Benker is a veteran of Chicago comedy and has opened for many well-known acts such as Jay Leno, Rosie O Donnell, Steven Wright, Richard Lewis, and Walt Willey. Benker has also made himself useful in daylight hours by hosting morning radio in Las Vegas and Houston and also produced a variety show around his alter ego “The Very Famous Lance Vegas.”

