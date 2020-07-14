Steppenwolf Theatre Lays Off Artistic Producer Jonathan Berry and Young Audiences Artistic Director Hallie Gordon

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has confirmed that layoffs enacted on Friday include artistic producer Jonathan Berry and Hallie Gordon, artistic director of Steppenwolf for Young Audiences, Chicago Tribune reports.

"I hope the work I have presented has made a difference in this city, for teens, teachers, and artists," Gordon said. "I have had the best job in the world for almost 20 years. Now it's someone else's turn."

"Steppenwolf is in an incredibly tough spot," said Berry, wishing the theater well.

Neither position will be replaced for the time being. Megan Shuchman, Steppenwolf's associate director for education, will take over the Steppenwolf for Young Adults program.

The layoffs officially become effective on July 27. Two-thirds of Steppenwolf's staff has been impacted by either furloughs or layoffs since April.

