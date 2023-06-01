Steep Theatre Names New Executive Director

Steep Theatre has announced that Marisa Macella will be joining the company as its new Executive Director, beginning June 12th. She comes to Steep from the Lyric Opera of Chicago where she served as Senior Manager, Fundraising Events. Prior to that, Marisa was Executive Director of Red Theater from 2017 to 2020. She joins Steep at an exciting point in the acclaimed company’s trajectory, as it works towards building its new theater and artistic home in the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago.

"I am ecstatic to begin my journey with Steep Theatre,” said Macella. “This is such an exciting time for the company - the new space opens so many opportunities - and I am thrilled that the Board of Directors and the Ensemble have put their faith in me to lead the company alongside Peter Moore through the next chapter. Of course, Steep has a rich history and an incredible community of artists and I am looking forward to becoming a part of such a wonderful group of people who have made Steep what it is today.”

“Marisa possesses a unique appreciation of where we’ve been as a company, where we’re headed, and what it will take to get there,” said Artistic Director Peter Moore. “We’re thrilled to bring her passion and skills on board and continue our growth as a vital Chicago cultural institution.”

In her role at the Lyric, Marisa produced large-scale events such as the Season Opening Gala and the famous Wine Auction. At Red Theater, she served as lead producer, overseeing 10 productions, including the critically acclaimed The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz, which was remounted at Theatre on the Lake. Marisa was a guiding voice behind Red Theater's commitment to accessibility on and off the stage, managing the Chicago Annual Unified Storefront Accessibility Auditions, which brought together many Equity and non-Equity theater companies. Prior to her tenure at Red Theater, she served as Assistant Executive Director of Oil Lamp Theater. Marisa received her BFA in Acting with a minor in Directing from Oklahoma City University.