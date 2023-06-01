Steep Theatre Names New Executive Director

Marisa Macella will be joining the company as its new Executive Director, beginning June 12th.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Photos/Video: The Company of THE WHO'S TOMMY Kicks Off Rehearsals At Goodman Theatre Photo 3 Photos/Video: The Company of THE WHO'S TOMMY Kicks Off Rehearsals At Goodman Theatre
Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS Photo 4 Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS

Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS

Steep Theatre has announced that Marisa Macella will be joining the company as its new Executive Director, beginning June 12th. She comes to Steep from the Lyric Opera of Chicago where she served as Senior Manager, Fundraising Events.  Prior to that, Marisa was Executive Director of Red Theater from 2017 to 2020.  She joins Steep at an exciting point in the acclaimed company’s trajectory, as it works towards building its new theater and artistic home in the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago.

"I am ecstatic to begin my journey with Steep Theatre,” said Macella. “This is such an exciting time for the company - the new space opens so many opportunities - and I am thrilled that the Board of Directors and the Ensemble have put their faith in me to lead the company alongside Peter Moore through the next chapter. Of course, Steep has a rich history and an incredible community of artists and I am looking forward to becoming a part of such a wonderful group of people who have made Steep what it is today.”

“Marisa possesses a unique appreciation of where we’ve been as a company, where we’re headed, and what it will take to get there,” said Artistic Director Peter Moore. “We’re thrilled to bring her passion and skills on board and continue our growth as a vital Chicago cultural institution.”

In her role at the Lyric, Marisa produced large-scale events such as the Season Opening Gala and the famous Wine Auction. At Red Theater, she served as lead producer, overseeing 10 productions, including the critically acclaimed The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz, which was remounted at Theatre on the Lake. Marisa was a guiding voice behind Red Theater's commitment to accessibility on and off the stage, managing the Chicago Annual Unified Storefront Accessibility Auditions, which brought together many Equity and non-Equity theater companies.  Prior to her tenure at Red Theater, she served as Assistant Executive Director of Oil Lamp Theater.  Marisa received her BFA in Acting with a minor in Directing from Oklahoma City University.  

 



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

Wicker Park Fest Announces 2023 Music Headliners Including Built To Spill, The Regrettes, Photo
Wicker Park Fest Announces 2023 Music Headliners Including Built To Spill, The Regrettes, Biig Piig, Say She She, And More 

The Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce today announced the headlining music acts for Wicker Park Fest 2023, sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company and Chitiva Dispensaries.

WEST SIDE STORY & More Lead Chicagos June 2023 Top Picks Photo
WEST SIDE STORY & More Lead Chicago's June 2023 Top Picks

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. June 2023's top picks include Damn Yankees, West Side Story and more!

Chicagos DRUNK SHAKESPEARE Forms Drunk Shakespeare United with Actors Equity Association a Photo
Chicago's DRUNK SHAKESPEARE Forms Drunk Shakespeare United with Actors' Equity Association as Their Union

The actors, stage managers, bartenders and servers of Chicago’s Drunk Shakespeare have unanimously decided to form a union and seek voluntary recognition from their employer, naming Actors’ Equity Association as their bargaining representative.

Cast Set for NEXT TO NORMAL at Paramount Theatre Photo
Cast Set for NEXT TO NORMAL at Paramount Theatre

Prepare to be spellbound by the award-winning musical Next to Normal, playing July 26-September 3, 2023 in Paramount Theatre’s intimate new Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora.


More Hot Stories For You

Cast Set for NEXT TO NORMAL at Paramount TheatreCast Set for NEXT TO NORMAL at Paramount Theatre
MURDER, REWROTE Comes to the Den Theatre in AugustMURDER, REWROTE Comes to the Den Theatre in August
Henok Negash's MEANT TO BE Comes to Chicago Magic Lounge Henok Negash's MEANT TO BE Comes to Chicago Magic Lounge
The Redhead Piano Bar Celebrates 30th Anniversary in JuneThe Redhead Piano Bar Celebrates 30th Anniversary in June

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stomp
Broadway Playhouse (12/13-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marrakesh Express - a CSNY Experience
Memorial Opera House (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Memorial Opera House (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gypsy
The Marriott Theatre (8/23-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unsung Gershwin: The Hidden Gems of George & Ira
Venus Cabaret Theater at Mercury Theater Chicago (6/30-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rhythm World 33
Navy Pier’s Polk Bros Park Lake Stage (7/19-7/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Distinct Society
Writers Theatre (6/22-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beetlejuice
Auditorium Theatre (11/07-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5, The Musical
Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Red Riding Hood
Irish American Heritage Center (5/24-8/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You