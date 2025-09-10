Stars & Garters Launches Inaugural Season With Comedy, Burlesque, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of Chicago’s newest entertainment venues, Stars & Garters (3914 N. Clark St.), has announced its inaugural season, featuring an eclectic mix of comedy, improvisation, burlesque, drag, and variety shows. Housed in the former Otherworld Theatre space, the venue opens this fall with nine unique productions already on the calendar and more scheduled to debut throughout the year.

Founders Veronica Ortiz, Chris Biddle, and Colin Kelty are reimagining Stars & Garters as Chicago’s premiere retro performance venue. “Stars and Garters is the premier location for comedy, drag, magic, improv, and the best burlesque in the city,” said co-founder Chris O. Biddle, a veteran producer and performer in Chicago’s nightlife scene.

The venue includes two performance spaces: The Mainstage (capacity 80) and The Rouge Room (capacity 50). Programming will run year-round, with highlights including:

Freakshow & Tell – A sideshow-meets-comedy experience by Thom Britton.

Mondo Burlesco – A late-night, adults-only burlesque revue from BimBamBoom.

Chicago Nerdlesque – A pop-culture–inspired burlesque series performed monthly.

Stars & Garters After Dark – A Rouge Room jazz-and-magic cabaret series.

Laugh-Along Live! – Comedians providing live commentary over cult films.

Starship Edsel and Improvised Romantasy – Sci-fi and romance-inspired improv from Otherworld Theatre.

Coffin Cabaret!, The Bullshitter’s Society, Magic vs. Science, and The Seance LIVE (and dead) – New productions launching this fall.

The Conspirators’ Duck Soup – A Marx Brothers–inspired political farce (Oct. 30–Nov. 23).

MY Cabaret! – A monthly dragaret hosted by Muffy Fishbasket and Mrs. Yuka Layme, opening Nov. 14.

The winter season will culminate with Stars & Garters’ New Year’s Eve Spectacular Spectacular! on December 31.

Tickets for most shows are now on sale at StarsAndGarters.club or by calling 773.242.9929.

About Stars & Garters

Founded in 2025, Stars & Garters is a retro-inspired entertainment venue dedicated to comedy, burlesque, drag, and variety performance. The name pays homage to the original Star & Garter Theatre, which operated in Chicago from 1908 until its closure in 1971.