Stand Up for S2S at The Lincoln Lodge Set For This Month

The third annual stand-up comedy fundraiser, Stand Up for S2S, benefitting Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) youth, is at The Lincoln Lodge on Thursday, October 16, 2025. Chicago comedian Em Brown headlines; featuring Deanna Ortiz and Jim Flannigan with host Lauren Hooberman.

Headliner Em Brown, a Chicago native south sider, has been called one of the fastest rising stars coming out of Chicago. From his captivating stories to his hysterical one liners Em Brown is a comedic gem seen on HBO MAX's "Southside" and Showtime's "The Chi," TruTV, LOLNETWORK, and more. Brown is leaving his mark across the country as one of the nation's best comedians!

Deanna Ortiz was Voted Best Standup in The Chicago Reader three years in a row and named one of Time Out's Comics To Watch in 2025. Deanna is the host of the podcast ‘Crushes!', ‘Crime For Bed' on Hatch+, and The Drunk Cooking Show on Instagram. She has worked as a contributing writer for NPR's Wait Wait Don't Tell Me, and her standup has been featured in Vulture, WGN News, FOX Good Day Chicago, and TimeOut Chicago.

Jim Flannigan is a nationally touring stand-up comedian from Chicago. Known for his fast paced, clever punchlines, Jim is a regular headliner at Zanies and The Improv, as well as a regular at Chicago's Laugh Factory and Brad Garrett's Comedy Club in Las Vegas. Jim has opened for some of the biggest names in the world of comedy, including Sebastian Maniscalco, Demitri Martin and more, along with TV appearances on ABC, NBC, WGN & NBC Sports.

The Lincoln Lodge is a non-profit comedy venue located in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood. Patrons can enjoy pre and post-event drinks at the Lincoln Lodge's bar.

The show starts at 7:30 pm, with free pizza and drinks for purchase from 6:30- 7:15 pm.