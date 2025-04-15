Spotlight: THE BOOK OF GRACE at Steppenwolf

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grace looks for the good in everything: in her husband’s rules, in the border he patrols, in the return of his estranged son. But a want for goodness cannot unwind the past, as this taut family reunion explodes in all directions.

The Chicago premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks’ The Book of Grace is an incendiary family portrait from the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of Topdog/Underdog. Witness this startling reminder that the search for common ground can be a brutal journey for those on every side of the divide.

