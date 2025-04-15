News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: THE BOOK OF GRACE at Steppenwolf

The Book of Grace is Open at Steppenwolf!

By: Apr. 15, 2025
Spotlight: THE BOOK OF GRACE at Steppenwolf Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Grace looks for the good in everything: in her husband’s rules, in the border he patrols, in the return of his estranged son. But a want for goodness cannot unwind the past, as this taut family reunion explodes in all directions.

The Chicago premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks’ The Book of Grace is an incendiary family portrait from the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer of Topdog/Underdog. Witness this startling reminder that the search for common ground can be a brutal journey for those on every side of the divide.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos