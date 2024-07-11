Special Offer: MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL at Goodman's Albert Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Acclaimed auther John Berendt's iconic New York Times best seller becomes a seductive new musical.

Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil – which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever. MacArthur “Genius” grantee Taylor Mac, Tony Award winners Jason Robert Brown and Rob Ashford, and choreographer Tanya Birl-Torres bring the true-crime blockbuster book and its beloved characters to life in a new musical adaptation.



Extended by Popular Demand Through August 11!



