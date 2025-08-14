South Chicago Dance Theatre To Open The Center At Govstate’s 30th Anniversary Legacy Season In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University will open its 30th Anniversary Legacy Season with a performance by South Chicago Dance Theatre (SCDT) on Saturday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Led by founder and Artistic Director Kia S. Smith, SCDT will present a program spanning nearly a decade of genre-defying work. The evening will feature “Soul Power” by Monique Haley, “On a Lark” by Stephanie Martinez, “Under the Skin” by Tsai Hsi Hung, and Smith’s own “IN/WITHIN,” along with a community masterclass at 5 p.m. Smith, who grew up in Chicago and the South Suburbs, calls the performance “a full-circle moment” in her career.

Known for championing living choreographers—many of them women and artists of color—SCDT has performed nationally and internationally, including at Jacob’s Pillow and on tours to Vietnam, South Korea, the Netherlands, and South America. The company’s work reflects its mission to preserve historic dance forms while fostering contemporary voices rooted in Chicago’s South Side.

Tickets are $29–$74, with $20 tickets for students and children, plus additional discounts for seniors and groups. For tickets, visit GovSt.edu/SouthChicagoDance or call 708-235-2222.