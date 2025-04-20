Songbird Theatre Announces Cast for RED AND THE WOLF, A New Folk Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Newly formed Songbird Theatre has announced its inaugural production, Red and the Wolf, an original folk opera by Glen Ellyn native Aaron Zimmerman. With direction by Claire Yearman, Choreography by Emma Hajny, and music direction by the composer, Red and the Wolf is a gritty retelling of the fairy tale that explores how storytelling shapes our lives.

The production features a cast of Annie Beaubien, Elizabeth Bushell, Mia Cavener, Zach Gibson, Kevin Godwin, Sarah Inendino, Kevin Loeper, Peter Moeller, Sarafina Monteleone, Abby Naden, and Tom Reusz.

Red and the Wolf opens on June 13 and runs through June 22, 2025. Performances take place at the Steel Beam Theatre in St Charles, IL.

