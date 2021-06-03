Sones De México Brings ZULEMA to Chicago Parks, August 5-21

Goodman Theatre returns to Chicago Parks this summer with Zulema-Sones de México Ensemble's electrifying new work with Music Director Victor Pichardo (the Goodman's Pedro Páramo and upcoming American Mariachi) written by Dolores Díaz and co-directed by Goodman Resident Artistic Associate Henry Godinez and Marcela Muñoz, Aguijon Theater Co-Artistic Director.

Produced in partnership with Chicago Park District's Night Out in The Parks, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) and the National Museum of Mexican Art, this FREE three-week engagement spans 10 park locations citywide. In addition, a special finale performance featuring a spectacular cast of 70+ artists will conclude the run. Zulema appears August 5 - 21 at various Chicago park locations (see below); admission is FREE, running time is one (1) hour, no intermission.

Visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Zulema for additional information and to register for a performance. The finale performance is slated for September 2 (location and details TBA). For updates on health and safety guidelines, visit NightOutInTheParks.com. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of PwC, LLP, Corporate Sponsor Partner.

"Not only is it thrilling to welcome The Goodman Theatre back into Chicago's parks this summer, but to also premiere Zulema-an exciting new concert event for the whole family which features our city's famed Sones de México Ensemble," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "Music has the power to build bridges between cultures and generations. As we spotlight this important artform in our Year of Chicago Music, Zulema and the other extraordinary artworks we have in store will help us build stronger relations with one another."

On a spectacular musical journey of many thousands of miles-from her Chiapas home in Mexico to Chicago-young Zulema zig-zags through the culturally diverse landscapes of her homeland and our fair city along the way. Exhilarating regional music and dance from the Grammy-nominated Sones de México Ensemble make a joyous event for the whole family.

"It is so exciting for us to work in partnership with these great Chicago arts institutions to bring this new musical production to the stage," said Juan Dies, co-founder of Sones de México Ensemble. "Zulema emerged from an idea by Zacbe Pichardo, one of our musicians, on the occasion of our 25th Anniversary. A team of talented creatives helped us bring this concept to the stage. The story represents a common 21st Century human drama translated into a multi-cultural musical journey, rooted in Mexican music."

Added playwright Dolores Díaz, "I'm honored to collaborate on a narrative that honors Sones de México Ensemble's indigenous roots, demonstrates the variety found within and outside the Latinx community, and considers the permeability of human-made borders. Their music celebrates positive cultural exchange and invites people to come together in mutual appreciation. I'm happy to help share this story."

Co-Director Henry Godinez, who returns to the Chicago Parks following last fall's acclaimed production of Fannie Lou Hamer, Speak On It! by Cheryl L. West said, "It's always an honor to work with my old friends in Sones de México, with whom we've collaborated at Goodman on Pedro Páramo and will again on American Mariachi. And it's especially meaningful to be combining forces with playwright Dolores Díaz-my former student from Northwestern's Writing for the Stage and Screen MFA program-and the amazing Marcela Muñoz of Aguijón Theater Company, on this magical and moving story of a young girl's courageous journey to her new home in Chicago. It's in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Sones de México's own journey-from their musical roots in México to our great city of Chicago."

"Partnering in this endeavor is an honor. We are excited to be part of this musical, theatrical journey that celebrates the diversity of sound within our cultures, which transcends all borders," said Myrna Salazar, CLATA Co-Founder and Executive Director.

"This artistic collaboration will beautifully celebrate musical traditions of Mexico and the U.S. and allows people to celebrate together again-which is something we all so desperately need," said Carlos Tortolero, Founder and President of the National Museum of Mexican Art.

Performance details:

August 5 at 6:30pm - Calumet Park (Calumet) 9801 S. Calumet Avenue August 6 at 6:30pm - Riis Park (Belmont-Cragin) 6100 W. Fullerton Avenue August 7 at 3pm - Portage Park (Portage Park) 4100 N. Long Avenue

August 12 at 6:30pm - Hale Park (Clearing West) 6258 W. 62nd StreetAugust 13 at 6:30pm - Hermosa Park (Hermosa) 2240 N. Kilbourn Avenue August 14 at 3pm - Dvorak Park (Pilsen) 1119 W. Cullerton StreetAugust 15 at 3pm - Harrison Park TBC (Pilsen) 1824 S. Wood Street) August 19 at 6:30pm - Davis Square Park (Back of the Yards) 4430 S. Marshfield Avenue August 20 at 6:30pm - La Villita Park (Little Village) 2800 S. Sacramento BoulevardAugust 21 at 3pm - Marquette Park (Chicago Lawn) 6721-6757 S. Kedzie Avenue

If a performance is cancelled due to inclement weather, it will be rescheduled as follows: August 8 at 3pm (Calumet Park, Riis Park or Portage Park); August 22 at 3pm (Harrison Park, Davis Square Park, La Villita Park and Marquette Park).

Sones de México's Zulema is presented as part of the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor's Office and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Now in its 9th year, the 2021 Night Out in the Parks program presents cultural events year-round in neighborhood parks throughout the city. The Chicago Park District in partnership with over 100 local artists and organizations, present engaging events and performances that enhance quality of life across Chicago and amplify the artistic and cultural vibrancy in every neighborhood. Through multiple disciplines, which include theater, music, movies, dance, site-specific work, nature programs, and community festivals, the series aims to support Chicago-based artists, facilitate community-based partnerships and programs, cultivate civic engagement, and ensure equity in access to the arts for all Chicagoans. To further extend the reach of these cultural, arts and nature experiences, the Chicago Park District has mounted a virtual platform to spotlight the diversity of Chicago's artistic offerings and provide equitable access to some of these performances for all Chicagoans and visitors alike.