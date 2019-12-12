Sir Bryn Terfel to Return to Lyric Opera For One Day Only

The legendary bass-baritone returns to Chicago for his first performance at Lyric in nearly 15 years. Previously acclaimed here for his portrayals of Sweeney Todd, Don Giovanni, Leporello, and Falstaff, among others, the Welsh singer is also a successful recitalist of international renown. His russety and resonant voice, piercing interpretive insight, and demonstrative personality will make for an unforgettable experience.

One of the most engaging artists of our time: Born and raised in Wales, Sir Bryn Terfel is globally celebrated for being able to bring both captivating gravitas and playful humor to his performances.

An afternoon of soaring melody, warmth and humor: Sir Bryn's recital will include songs by Schubert, Schumann, and selected British composers, including some selections in Welsh.

Compelling intensity: Prestigious recent appearances include the title role of Mussorgsky's tormented tsar Boris Godunov at the Deutsche Oper Berlin and the Royal Opera House, and the villainous Scarpia in Puccini's Tosca, also at the Royal Opera House.

More acclaim: The Los Angeles Times wrote in 1996 that Sir Bryn's "voice seemed to have been designed by a higher power to sing this music." Sentiment hasn't changed in over 20 years, as OperaWire wrote earlier this year that "there are good singers, there are good actors, and there are good performers. but it is a miracle of the arts when you can find all three of them combined in the same artist, as is the case with Bryn Terfel."

Television triumph: The bass-baritone reprised his portrayal of Sweeney Todd in the Live from Lincoln Center PBS broadcast alongside Emma Thompson and Audra McDonald.

He has thrilled audiences in seven productions at Lyric, and also as a soloist at Lyric's 50th Anniversary Gala Concert. In addition to the title roles of Don Giovanni (2004|05) and Sweeney Todd (2002|03), he triumphed as the eponymous leads in Verdi's Falstaff (1999|00) and in Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro (1997|98), and as John the Baptist in Strauss's Salome (1996|97). He also portrayed Leporello in an earlier production of Don Giovanni (1995|96). In a bit of luxury casting, Terfel made his Lyric debut as Donner in Wagner's Das Rheingold (1992|93).

The accomplished pianist Natalia Katyukova will perform with Sir Bryn.

One performance only: Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 2pm.

Estimated running time: Two hours, including one intermission.

